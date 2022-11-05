President Joe Biden is really going full steam in passing everything by executive order to get everything through before the midterm elections.
Nothing is going right for the Democrats and the people are rallying for Donald Trump to run again, and the Democrats fear that so they want to find some incriminating evidence to force Trump to not to be able to run again.
Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which the Democrats renamed so people would actually believe our economy is thriving.
The Democrats have put the United States $28 trillion in debt and it is killing our country.
Biden also signed a bill to forgive student loans. The Democrats act like the United States can keep printing money and are telling the people that our country isn’t in a recession.
If the Republicans don’t start to unite, we will be in trouble this fall.