Have you ever read something on the internet that seemed a little fishy?
Have you ever gone so far as to test it yourself, dedicating years to accurate results? My family recently completed some very important research.
My mom read a post claiming that filling a 2 liter pop bottle with dimes will add up to $500.
“Seems easy enough” we thought.
This was many years ago and we planned to collect our dimes, cash them in, and use the money for something special while on vacation.
Our first step was to drink the bottle of Coke.
With that done my parents, younger brother and I went to our change jars and took out all the dimes.
We didn’t count but it looked like a lot. This was really going to put a dent in our goal.
One at a time we started dropping in the dimes. Plunk. Plunk. Plunk.
Pretty soon we were using our hands as a funnel for a more efficient method.
Before we knew it, the dimes were all bottled up yet the bottle was still so empty.
This was going to take much longer than we expected.
We began to scour the house for more dimes. We checked coat pockets, old purses, backpacks, junk drawers and the jar of coins that went through the washing machine.
We made my older brother empty his pockets during one visit. Moving outside we checked cup holders and center consoles.
Still not as many dimes as you might think.
Pretty soon Easter baskets and Christmas stockings became heavier as the traditional toothbrush and shower scrubby were accompanied by a roll of dimes.
This went on for years.
A funny thing happened over time. Our habits changed.
We quit paying with exact change in order to get a few dimes back. We started sorting our coins immediately.
Dimes in one cup holder of the car, all the rest in another cup holder.
My dad, who initially acted like this was a silly endeavor, would proudly tell us at the end of the day how many dimes he had in his pocket before dropping them in with the rest.
This is the same guy who’s been filling popcorn tins full of pennies for 40-plus years. So it’s no surprise to us he got really into it.
He did grow impatient one day telling us this would go faster if we’d let him add some quarters.
But that’s not what the Internet said. Dimes only!
Our biggest regret is not putting a date on the bottle. We don’t know exactly when we started.
We also don’t know exactly when we finished. Neither my brother or I were living at home anymore when the bottle was brimming with dimes.
My mom placed the lid on it and moved it from the bathroom counter to the bathroom closet. To be saved for something special. That was the plan.
Now when I say special, I mean it.
My parents and brother had a super secret meeting without me. They decided they wanted me to use the dimes for my wedding dress.
In October when I got engaged, my mom hauled the dimes out and told me they were mine. Who knew silly dimes could make a girl cry?
I could decide if I was going to stay within a budget of approximately 5,000 dimes or use them as a partial contribution.
In my mind I knew exactly what I wanted to wear. I found a skirt and top online.
They were a bargain priced at 1,000 dimes. They arrived and I wore them, twirling around the house, sending photos to bridesmaids.
I liked the skirt but the top was all wrong.
My mom and I made an impromptu trip to a bridal store one day when we were out of town.
Maybe we could find a top I liked better. I tried six dresses that day. The women at the store loved the story and started speaking in terms of dimes.
“You would need two bottles of dimes for the last dress, but this one is a little over one bottle of dimes,” one consultant quipped.
I didn’t find my dime dress that day.
Eventually I ordered one that’s almost nothing like I was looking for and is somehow perfect. It cost less than one Coke bottle full of dimes.
In between my proposal and saying yes to the dress, I had the dimes in my car, ready to go to the bank.
While running other errands the bottle tipped over. This jostling of dimes created a few empty inches at the top of the bottle.
Luckily even after the bottle was full, we were all still separating our dimes. It only took about a week to get it filled back up to the top.
When I finally made it to Five Points Bank with my heavy deposit in tow I learned that yes, the change could be counted, but I needed to dump it out into something easier to handle.
We won’t discuss how long I sat at the bank with an empty trash can between my feet as I shook the bottle up and down until all the dimes were free.
I counted that as my arm workout for the day.
To put Internet rumors to rest, my bank account grew $434.21. Yes, there was one penny.
I know a dime dress doesn’t sound fancy enough for a wedding, but mine is just right.
The final price doesn’t matter. I love knowing my whole family was in on the fun of saving up.
Now it’s time to find myself some dancing shoes.
