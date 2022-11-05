I am writing to support Danielle Helzer for the Nebraska State Board of Education, District 6.
She has experience as a former teacher and is a parent of children in public school.
I am writing to support Danielle Helzer for the Nebraska State Board of Education, District 6.
She has experience as a former teacher and is a parent of children in public school.
Danielle is an advocate for all students, will make informed and educated decisions, and fully supports teachers and staff in allowing them to teach our children.
Danielle understands the challenges of education in today’s climate and is committed to rising above the voices accusing educators of unethical and untrue behavior.
I truly believe we need to elect Danielle to maintain integrity and reason in our State Board of Education.
Joel Kuzma
Kearney