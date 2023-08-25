The whining from critics of public schools is almost as disturbing as their divisive, public-busting policies.
Updated: August 25, 2023 @ 12:07 pm
The whining from critics of public schools is almost as disturbing as their divisive, public-busting policies.
In his Aug. 11 column, Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil complained about news reporting from his recent Education Committee hearing in Lincoln.
He name-calls the reporter a “leftist agitator” because her reporting didn’t comport with his political fantasy, and dared to lift the veil on his degrading agenda for public schools.
The senator goes on to call for investigations into Critical Race Theory and other trumped-up cultural issues, as he claims they’re “being channeled into Social Emotional Learning.”
He also claims his constituents are concerned.
He’s rabble-rousing!
If his constituents are legitimately concerned, it’s because they’ve been hopped up and misled by people who know better, but have chosen instead to spread falsehoods and fear for their own political power and small-minded ideologies.
But it was his gotcha moment that really caught my eye, as he boasts evidence of teacher curriculum (somewhere), which states (gasp!): “question objective reality.”
As the legislature’s GOP-appointed champion for education, the good chairman might reflect upon his own self-inflicted lesson: While it is objectively true that Nebraska’s legislature is “officially non-partisan,” as he trumpets, it is preposterous for anyone, much less someone in his position, to suggest that it is.
The unvarnished truth, like objective reality, is not what today’s GOP would have us believe.
Good schools open minds and hearts, they don’t close them. The same goes for people; teachers, parents, and elected officials included.
Jeff Oates
Hastings