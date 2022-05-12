Maybe I should have paid closer attention this time.
I’ll do better when the next chance comes by this fall.
But for now, the elections are over and I’ll have to wait a little longer if I want to pursue what could become the latest referendum.
I try to read up on the candidates and don’t often approach elections with the “one-issue” voter attitude.
But sometimes it is called for. And I have now decided what could be one of those important single issues to earn my vote.
My next vote goes to whichever candidate promises to make one of their first actions seeing to it that legislation is passed that makes the “every other” action mandatory for traffic trying to clear out of a parking lot.
We’ve all been there.
You’ve been to a ballgame or concert and now you’re trying to get out of a crowded parking lot.
At some point, traffic needs to merge as multiple lanes work their way to the exits. And you’re at the mercy of someone letting you in line.
Many people — without the need for the letter of the law — adhere to the every other system.
You let one car into your lane, then proceed, the next guy does the same, and so on until the lot is empty.
Yet others seem to think it is their right to claim the right-of-way throughout the lot. Never yielding to anyone to allow for a smoother flow of traffic.
They selfishly proceed along in an effort to get out of the parking lot first. They should be fined, jailed, have their driving rights revoked and forced to sit in a non-moving line of traffic.
Some refer to it as the zipper method.
Cars come together and flow into one line, much like a zipper closing up.
Think about it. It shouldn’t have to be a law.
It should just be common courtesy. Although there’s two words some drivers may need to look up in the dictionary.
I was in Omaha this week driving on one of the interstate-like expressways, and they have taken to posting on signs the need for this method.
The first warnings of a lane closed ahead is accompanied by orders, “Don’t merge now.”
Eventually, signs told drivers it was time to start merging, and for everyone to “take turns.”
Isn’t that one of the “everything I really need to know I learned in kindergarten” things?
If not, it should be.
It would probably be cost prohibitive to have “take turns” signs made for every parking lot that handles more than 10 cars at a time.
But the principle remains. It won’t take that much longer for all to get out of parking lot if we all just take turns.
Plus, think of this, if we don’t take turns, maybe they’ll just build 20 roundabouts in every parking lot to keep things moving.
Like I said, give me “Take Turn” laws now.
An inspiring discussion
I was with a small group of people this week when it was mentioned I needed to write this column that night.
I was asked, “What’s it going to be about?”
As is often the case, I said I wasn’t sure yet, that I was hoping for some inspiration.
Within the next couple minutes, the subject had changed and this group of adults, all over 50 (I think), was then talking about ice cream.
I made the point that there is absolutely nothing bad that can be said about ice cream — it’s just that good.
There was a consensus that I was right. I was surrounded by ice cream fans.
One opined that Rocky Road was the best and proceeded to state his case.
The combination of chocolate ice cream, caramel, marshmallow and nuts was credited, by this person, for forming the perfect ice cream.
As an aside, it was also conceded that marshmallow sauce is one of the truly underrated ice cream toppings.
The discussion didn’t last long, but it did prove one other point.
On days where deadlines are looming and ideas for columns may be lacking, all I have to do is listen for a while.
You never know what the next hot topic will be.