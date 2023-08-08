I read the article in the Aug. 4 Hastings Tribune about the recent hearing of the Nebraska Legislature's Education Committee, chaired by Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil.
The committee is concerned about issues of race, LGBTQ+ persons and social-emotional-learing, or SEL.
Those issues are frowned on because they, purportedly, promote "progressive ideas" that are not good for students.
To me, the above outlook sounds more like teaching a political agenda more than teaching persons to analyze, think and arrive at sound conclusions.
I am really concerned about all of this because my granddaughter is going into her first year of teaching at a public school.
What will happen if she teaches what really happened to Native Americans, various races and ethnic groups in our country?
What if she says I believe all persons, races and ethnic groups are created equal?
What if she teaches about the role of white supremacy and white man's burden in our history?
If she doesn't follow and teach the proper political agenda, will she be kicked out for being to "progressive?"
The concerns of the Nebraska Legislature's Education Committee really concern me.