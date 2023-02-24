One of the many great things about living in a community the size of Hastings is that we need not live in fear or dread of “rush-hour” traffic, and we don’t have to order our days with the aim of avoiding high-stress, stop-and-go driving.
Having said that, I am part of what passes for rush hour here most weekday mornings between August and May, driving my daughter Jordyn to Hastings Middle School from our home in the north central part of town.
From about 7:40 a.m. until shortly before 8, the flow of cars, trucks, sport-utility vehicles and minivans is steady on West 12th Street and on North Marian Road, with occasional holdups as vehicles wait for a break in oncoming traffic so they can turn left. For a few minutes in there, it’s not unusual to see westbound traffic on 12th Street stacked from the four-way stop at Marian all the way back to Tilden Avenue, near the old Heritage Bank branch location.
While many people obviously are on their way to work at that time of the morning, drivers’ left and right turns along that route tell the story of many first stops of the day:
Hastings High School and the HPS Alternative Learning Center. Morton Early Learning Center. Watson School. Hawthorne School. Adams Central Elementary and Junior-Senior High. St. Michael’s Elementary. Hastings Middle School. Zion Classical Academy.
It sounds as if next year, the new Hastings Christian School on West 18th Street will be another new drop-off destination in that quadrant of the city.
Depending on our age and the ages of our children and grandchildren, we may feel disconnected at times to the community’s public and private institutions of learning. We may feel unaffected by what’s happening in our K-12 schools, Hastings College or Central Community College-Hastings.
Travel the streets with Jordyn and me some morning, however, and you will get just one simple sense of just how central our schools are to the rhythms of life throughout our community.
Today’s edition of the Tribune includes the 2023 Business and Education Outlook edition, carrying features and updates on the industries, agencies and organizations that make Hastings run. The stories you’ll find there address government services, building projects, health care, workforce development, nonprofit activities and related topics.
In planning this edition each year, we think of it as “Business-Industry-Education.” Education belongs in the mix because it’s such a strong thread running through the tapestry of community life — creating jobs; turning dollars in the local economy; forging social bonds; developing tomorrow’s workforce; and helping parents to set their children on the road to a meaningful and productive future.
As you will see, the Tribune staff has pulled hard on the education thread in writing stories for this Outlook edition. In large part, that’s because there’s so much happening in that realm, and much of it has implications for Hastings’ short- and long-term economic and community development.
All our school systems and colleges invest millions of public and/or private dollars in building safe, secure, comfortable facilities conducive to students’ learning.
All are working continually to update and expand programs to meet the needs of today’s students.
All have a key role to play in making Hastings attractive to individuals and families seeking a new place to live and work, and therefore can help us build our population and our labor pool to meet employers’ needs.
All are preparing students to be good citizens and our future community leaders — leaders in agriculture and agribusiness, manufacturing, service industries, retail, government, religion, the arts, and — yes — the education field itself, which must raise up a new crop of dedicated, caring teachers and support personnel from each successive generation.
Ask anyone from one of Tribland’s small towns who has fought to save a local school through the years, and he or she likely will tell you emphatically that the school is the center and the heartbeat of a community. Here in Hastings, we are blessed to have several schools in our midst, educating young children up through adults and opening doors that will help each individual realize his or her potential in life. Whatever else is going on in the world or the local economy, that’s something to celebrate — and our schools deserve our support.
Comings and goings
This year’s Outlook season begins in a time of transition for the Tribune’s news department.
After nearly 18 years with the newspaper, former reporter Tony Herrman left us recently to become public information manager for the city of Hastings. Today’s Outlook includes the last of the stories he wrote prior to his departure.
While reporter Will Vraspir and I were sorry to see Tony leave our merry band, we know he’ll do well in his new role, and we’re grateful Tony, his wife Betsy and their family remain in our community. We’re looking forward to working with him frequently in this new context, and we are searching for someone to help fill the large shoes he has left behind in our newsroom.
Meanwhile, longtime reporter John Huthmacher continues to write Tribune news and sports stories part time from Prineville, Oregon, where he and his wife, Sandee, relocated in 2022 to be closer to family. And Shay Burk, another veteran news reporter who covered several Tribune beats over the years, has rejoined our team as a part-time writer, even as she continues to pursue a new career and she and her husband, Tim, raise their young family in Hastings. We are exceedingly fortunate to have John and Shay working with us, sharing their gifts and expertise with our readers.
Finally, Business and Education Outlook brings the first official byline for Savana Kascak, a Hastings College political science major from Thornton, Colorado, who has begun a Tribune news internship. Savana is a welcome addition to our Tribune family, working with us while she pursues her studies and her athletic career at the college.
Thanks to everyone for reading the Tribune, and please enjoy looking over the first installment in this year’s Outlook series. Two more editions, Agriculture and Natural Resources and Tribland Communities, will follow in the weeks and months to come.
Best wishes for a prosperous 2023.
Andy Raun is editor and news director at the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at 402-303-1419 or araun@hastingstribune.com.