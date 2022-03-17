I like to give credit where credit is due. Especially when I want to say thanks to someone.
If I could just figure out who gets the credit.
It could be some mummified ancient Egyptian. Or a stuffy British bloke.
Or even — since they seem to try and take credit for a lot of things — someone from Boston.
Just who do we give the credit when we are enjoying a city park?
It’s a thought that came to me while enjoying a leisurely stroll around Heartwell Park in Hastings this past weekend.
The historic marker in the park says it was established in 1888.
The neighboring houses came many years later.
No person is credited with getting that park going, but I’m thinking even bigger.
Where did the idea for parks come from?
Depends on how you look at it.
According to the web site gardenvisit.com, Egyptians made domestic gardens and temple gardens.
The ancient Greeks had public gardens for meeting and market places.
The Romans followed suit with meeting places. Actually, it’s those origin stories that explain why many modern-day gardens include statues of the ancients.
Greenflagaward.org says Birkenhead Park in Birkenhead, England, is credited with being the first publicly-funded open access park dating back to 1847.
“Publicly-funded” must be the key words there because Boston Common is the first officially recorded public park in the United States, and it has been a part of that colonial city since 1634.
Many parks are well-known parts of a major city identity.
Balboa Park in San Diego (home to the San Diego Zoo) is the largest in the U.S.
USA Today ranked Gathering Place, a newer park in Tulsa, as the “best” U.S. park, edging out Forest Park in St. Louis (another home to a zoo).
The closest park to us to make their top 10 is Falls Park in Sioux Falls, SD. It was No. 5.
Of course, the most well known in probably Central Park in New York City, an 848-acre oasis of green and serenity in the middle of the city.
The Washington Mall is another example.
But back to closer to home.
Heartwell Park, with its one-mile walk around the park, a lake for fishing and feeding ducks, playgrounds and more is a nice place to visit.
It was a favorite stopping point for our son as he was growing up. He was just learning to master the spoken word when it was forever dubbed in our family as “Heartwheel Park."
Call it what you want, he loved the old, wooden playground — since replaced as a too modern looking plastic playground.
As nice as Heartwell is, it’s probably not Hastings’ premier park.
I’d give that label to Chautauqua Park.
With its big size, nearby tennis courts, skate park, water park and pavilion, it’s our big park.
Whoever we want to credit for creation of parks, it’s good that the idea spread across the land.
Most towns in Nebraska have at least one big park that draws people for all reasons.
Nearby, that would be Stolley Park in Grand Island and Harmon Park in Kearney. Each with their own unique characteristics.
Omaha has Memorial Park/Elmwood Park. Lincolnites flock to Pioneer’s Park.
For all the great “central” parks, it’s the charm of any city’s smaller, neighborhood parks that add to the quality of life.
Think of Libs Park, Lincoln Park, Highland Park, Rader Park and more.
Whether for picnics, playgrounds, farmer’s markets, splash pads and a lot more, they all have something to offer and no matter where you live, there’s probably a nice park not too far away.
The growth of suburbia and everyone having their own backyards has been cited as a possible source for the diminishing of parks.
But, thank goodness, that hasn’t happened.
When we want to get moving and go for a walk, most of the time it’s just a stroll around the neighborhood. But not always.
Some may scoff at the idea of driving to a different place just to get some exercise. Then again, sometimes to just want to go for a walk in the park.
So, to all of those who came before us and wanted some room to move around … thanks.