I keep waiting for the bucket to come around asking for a contribution.
So far — thankfully, I guess — it hasn’t happened, so I’ll just go on enjoying the free show(s).
It started out the very first night that it could, Tuesday. And it started with a bang. A very large bang.
I was sitting on the deck watching day turn into night when the first skyrocket hit.
It came from the general direction of the street in front of the house, narrowing the list of exhibitors down to about three or four.
It was an impressive display, the type of fire cracker (or fireworks, whatever the right term is) that I enjoy.
A rocket blazing into the sky and exploding into a number of colorful trails. The next one was similar, with the crackles at the end. The week of the Fourth of July had officially begun.
Soon, a similar explosion was sounded, this time from behind me and a couple of blocks away.
That’s when I was glad we had purchased some new deck furniture this spring and the chair I was relaxing in was on a swivel.
I spun around to watch an equal impressive display to the north.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m not complaining. It was inevitable.
Once tents start popping up around town as quickly and in the same quantity as the dandelions on the highway right-of-way, you know the bright flashes and loud noises were to follow.
I’m not a “get-off-my-lawn guy."
You want to cut across my lawn? Go right ahead.
You want to light off the king’s ransom worth of fireworks all around the neighborhood? Have it out … just please don’t blow your finger off. No ER visits, please.
Just be ready to see me swiveling in my chair trying to take it all in.
I need to do that because you see — it has been a long time since I’ve actually bought any fireworks myself.
I don’t really have to. With no kids in the house, the need to impress our son by blowing things up and not suffering anything worse than a third-degree burn is gone.
We’ve taken more to leaving it up to the professionals. Or, at least, the semi-professionals.
The day before the Fourth we have the opportunity to strategically locate ourselves with a nice view of the area country club setting off a professional display. (Thanks members who have to contribute to the cause.)
On Independence Day itself, we have taken to going to my wife’s hometown for their holiday celebration.
It concludes each year with the volunteer fire fighters set off an impressive display at the ballpark.
It’s always heartening to find your parking space beyond the outfield fence while seeing what appears to be the entire fleet of the small town’s fire department pulling in.
If anything goes wrong — and it has come close a few times — they should be ready.
It reminds of the year some time back we went to the display at Brickyard Park in Hastings.
I’m pretty sure it was the volunteer fire department in control that night, too. That was the night that, shortly after the fireworks display began, from our vantage point, we could clearly see the hill behind the park was — well — on fire.
We weren’t even in a drought like now, but enough of a spark found the right place and firefighters lighting off fireworks were being silhouetted in the flames that other firefighters were working their way toward to put out.
Now that’s a show!
Not that I don’t miss participating in the personal displays a little bit.
I hold fond memories of multiple families pulling our supplies together to light up the neighborhood, including three of us trying to get our rockets to launch at the same time.
I miss the high school reunion that coincided with the weekend of the Fourth and shooting off fireworks from the roof of a rectory until the nice men in a police car told us to stop — but that’s a story for another day.
So, I’m glad to pitch in when the contribution bucket — or firefigher’s boot — comes by for the displays I enjoy.
Happy Independence Day!