This coming weekend is the time each year when we give thanks to and for American workers — the people who get up every day to be the wind beneath the wings of our country’s communities and economy.
Whether you work in retail, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, public services, education, health care, hospitality or any of an array of other fields of endeavor, your efforts matter to all of us — and it’s right that we take a day to celebrate the value and importance of work well done.
A year ago at this time, we were lauding all those workers who had remained on the job through the darkest early days of the pandemic, coming to work and serving people’s needs at a time of great uncertainty and upheaval for all of us — and amid the fear that the simple act of going to work could be perilous to a person’s health.
Although the pandemic is still with us and caution remains in order, this year seems a lot more “normal” in terms of what’s going on in our communities and how open we are to commerce and most kinds of gatherings. But, as we all know, the temporary or permanent displacement of many workers from their jobs caused by the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, continues to haunt us. It seems that virtually every employer in our region is short of help right now and aggressively attempting to hire people.
For some, the lack of workers and related supply chain disruptions are a frustration and an impediment to growth and the usual standard of service. For others, the problem rises to the level of an existential threat.
There’s a lot to unpack when it comes to causes and effects of the current labor shortage. The Tribune will have more to report on that issue in the not-too-distant future. We’re scrambling to keep up with our workload, too.
For today, however, let me just say we continue to be proud of Hastings and our Tribland communities and their resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges in 2020 and 2021. Let’s do our best to remain patient with each other, support each other and work together to navigate these times of reopening stress and strain — and let’s never forget how great a community and region we have here, or how much greater we can make it when we all bring our skills, our vision, our creativity, our values and our work ethic to the table.
Whatever you do for the good of the cause and for our common prosperity, thank you. May the year ahead be a time of good health, good business, and good times spent with family and friends. God bless you.
Happy Labor Day.
Andy Raun is editor and news director of the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at 402-303-1419 or araun@hastingstribune.com.