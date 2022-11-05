The battle for control of public schools has become a divisive issue in many Nebraska communities.
Organized groups, who claim to be “patriots” wanting to protect Nebraska children, have taken up the cause of opposing everything from mask mandates (designed to protect children and educators) and certain books.
Although legitimate parental concerns exist, much of the outrage aimed at our schools is manufactured.
The motivations for stirring the pot go beyond merely informing parents, and the disinformation spread by these groups is damaging to educators, students and our communities alike.
Look no further for evidence of the blatant lies these groups are willing to spread than to the film they promote called “The Mind Polluters."
Disguised as a documentary, this unfounded smear-job on educators is disgusting.
Driven by a deep concern for the future of Nebraska’s public schools, Danielle Helzer is running to represent our community on the State Board of Education.
Danielle is the mother of children in public school and an experienced award-winning educator who has taught in rural, suburban and urban schools.
Unlike some candidates, Danielle has not joined the mudslinging.
She hasn’t accused teachers of being groomers and traffickers, she hasn’t called our schools indoctrination factories and she hasn’t run her campaign on fear or what she’s against.