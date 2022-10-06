I like to think that I do a fair share of the cooking in our house, but I seem to keep things simple.
No one will ever be able to accuse me of being a master chef.
Now and then, while thumbing through a newspaper or magazine, I see a recipe that will catch my eye.
Often, they’re accompanied by a picture that draws you in and makes you want to give it a try.
Then I’ll look at the ingredients. What is all that stuff?
You’re dealing with a guy here who shakes a little pepper and some other nameless seasoning on a piece of meat, throws it on the grill and thinks I should be awarded a golden chef’s hat.
I’m looking at a magazine recipe now that needs shallots, guanciale, thyme, plum tomatoes and more.
After I get done Googling to see what the heck it is, I will still be quite certain that my kitchen cupboards lack just about all of that.
The other thing that makes me laugh about some of the recipes I’ve tried is the “preparation time.”
If the printed recipe says it will take 15 minutes of prep time, I plan on at least 45 minutes.
Either. I’m painfully slow with the knife, or they lie just to get you to try their food.
One way to get me to try something is to include a lot of chocolate. I saw a recipe last week for cookies and cream brownies.
They drew me in early on when they said you could use a brownie mix for the base of the dessert. I can handle that.
But then it gets complicated. I’m familiar with all the ingredients, but it ends up the easy brownies are just the first of four layers, and it gets tougher from there.
Actually, there was something that looked a lot like the picture of this chocolatey treat in the bakery section of the grocery store the other day.
Maybe I should just go that route and be more assured it has been prepared the right way.
And now that I think of it, I might be able to try a different recipe for a pasta sauce that sounds good.
I already have the tomato puree, dehydrated garlic, salt, canola oil, citric acid and spices that I need.
In fact, they are all conveniently packaged together in an easy-to-carry container.
After getting a little bit of spaghetti boiling on the stove, which I can handle, I can turn my attention to that long list of ingredients — along with a handful more that I didn’t list — and getting them properly mixed and prepared.
In other words, open the jar of Prego and heat it up.
Now I’m cooking!
Farewell to Roger Welsch
Every now and then, as a former news reporter in central Nebraska, I’ll think of someone I wish I had crossed paths with through the years.
Roger Welsch was one of those people.
Best described as a humorist or spinner of tall tales and folklore, he lived in tiny Dannebrog, but spread his work — and a glimpse into Nebraska live — worldwide.
After he befriended famed CBS newsman Charles Kuralt, his stories of Nebraska life were frequent contributions to the CBS Sunday Morning show.
Some didn’t like his down-home, overalls wearing image, but I really enjoyed his stories.
I first recall hearing of him as he and others in Dannebrog founded the Liars Hall of Fame.
He also preserved old tractors and, on the serious side, was a vocal advocate for the return of the skeleton remains of Native Americans to their proper tribes.
Welsch died last week at the age of 85.
Fortunately, he shared his insight in the form of a number of books. An internet search quickly finds many.
Some examples: “Forty Acres and a Fool: How to Live in the Country and Keep Your Sanity.: Or “It’ Not the End of the Earth, But You Can See It from Here.”
So, while we will never meet, the legend lives on.
Think of him if you ever drive through Dannebrog, the town he says is so small the town square only has three sides.