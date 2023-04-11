I would like to take this opportunity to thank both editor Andy Raun and reporter Will Vraspir for the article regarding Loren Uden that ran April 4 in the Hastings Tribune.
The article was well researched and written, and many people expressed appreciation for the kind words written about Loren.
I did not meet Loren in Hastings, though we were both from here. I met him at Concordia University in Seward when we were both students there.
The first time we spoke at length was in the fall of 1982, and I remember his recalling of the Eastern Ambulance change going on in Hastings at that time.
As mentioned in the article, a year after we married, I received a call to teach at a Lutheran school in Rock Island, Illinois.
Loren had various supervisory positions there, ending with the jobs mentioned in the article.
After six years, we both knew we wanted to come "home" (in a broad sense — Nebraska).
I had calls to schools in three Nebraska communities and was blessed to be able to take a call in 1992 not only to Nebraska, but to Hastings.
We were so glad to be back in Hastings.
In whatever capacity Loren served in the Hastings area over the last 30 plus years, he tried to serve to the best of his ability.
He had a passion for emergency work since before I knew him. Thank you for your acknowledgment of his hard work, and many of the things he was able to accomplish.
As we sat at the funeral luncheon and shared a copy of the article, we smiled to know that the very room we were sitting in was one of the projects he worked hard on.
We were sitting in the gym at Zion Lutheran, and Loren was president of our congregation when that building project at Zion got under way, thanks to a generous donor.
He was a very kind, hard-working man, who cared about his family, his faith and his community.
When he left us so suddenly, it was a shock. But the love and caring of family and friends has been a huge support to us all.
On behalf of the Uden family, thanks again to the Tribune, and to all the people quoted in the article.
Please know that he did not suffer, and though we miss him so very much, he is rejoicing in Heaven.