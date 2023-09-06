“If he likes you, he'll smile and he'll say
‘Jimmy, some of it's magic, some of it's tragic
But I had a good life all of the way’”
I try not to get too carried away with “fandom” or hero worship or whatever you want to call getting all wrapped up in an actor or entertainer or athlete or other classification of famous people.
Having said that, I am a Jimmy Buffett fan.
We didn’t totally go over the deep end of hero worship, but I’ve been to the concerts in flower shirts, straw hats and with my wife wearing a hat with a parrot on it.
After a few road trips with his CD’s playing, our barely-abl-to-talk son would request, “Gypsies in the Palace” from the back seat.
A baby-sitter once claimed he sang “Cheeseburger in Paradise” to her.
I was so proud.
The quote above is from one of his songs, “He Went to Paris.”
It’s about a man whose life has had some ups and downs, but he still sees the good.
“I’ve had a good life all the way” also provides a pretty good epitaph for Buffett, who died last Friday at the age of 76.
Whether you’re a fan or not, you’re probably familiar with “Margaritaville,” his most popular song for the past 46 years (yes, it came out that long ago).
It’s the tip of the iceberg for a musical career that Wikipedia says included 29 studio albums, 9 compilation albums, 14 live albums, 8 specialty albums, and 67 singles.
A new album is coming out in December.
He took a blended drink and a blown-out flip-flop and made it a billion-dollar industry.
His music usually reflected a laid-back, Caribbean beach bum lifestyle that his fans — all proudly carrying the label “Parrotheads” — aspired to finding themselves.
His influences were many, and he passed them on to his fans.
“Read dozens of books about heroes and crooks
And I learned much from both of their styles” Son of a Son of a Sailor
Just casual fans at the time, my wife and I saw a news show feature about Buffett and the wild scenes at his concerts and thought we should try to go to one someday.
We did so for the first time in Denver in the mid-90’s. And we were hooked.
Seeing thousands of fans waving their landshark hands “to the left, to the right, left, right, left, right” during the song “Fins” made us realize this just may be a cult — and we were joining.
Compared to other Parrotheads who travel far and wide to attend Buffett concerts and brag at their total, I feel sheepish to say we’ve been to four.
And all were a hit.
The last one was in Omaha about 10 years ago. I remember thinking then how cool it must be to obviously love so much what you were doing for a living, and to do so on stage barefoot and wearing shorts.
Maybe that’s why I’m spending half my retirement days in shorts and sandals.
What I liked most was his storytelling abilities. A poet in song.
The opening of “Come Monday,” I think, are among the all-time great opening lyrics.
“Headin' up to San Francisco
For the Labor Day weekend show
I've got my hush-puppies on
I guess I never was meant for
Glitter rock and roll”
From “A Pirate Looks at 40” to “Why Don’t We Get Drunk and…”, well — you know — he had a story to tell or a message to leave behind.
Even when we just needed “Changes in Latitude, Changes in Attitudes”:
“With all of my running, and all of my cunning
If I couldn't laugh I just would go insane
If we couldn't laugh we just would go insane
If we weren't all crazy we would go insane”
All the way back in 1980 he sang about wanting to stay young forever. “Growing Older but Not Up” is a song I wasn’t really familiar with until recently, but I like the closing words:
“Let those winds of change blow over my head,
I'd rather die while I'm living then live while I'm dead.”
That you did, Jimmy. That you did.
Fins up!