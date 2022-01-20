Dear readers,
Over the past several months, you may have noticed a number of front-page feature and enterprise stories appearing in the Hastings Tribune under the Flatwater Free Press byline.
As the tagline on those stories explains, the Flatwater Free Press is “Nebraska’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom focused on investigations and feature stories that matter.”
While the concept of a nonprofit newsroom staffed by experienced professional journalists is not new to the world, the reality of such is new to our state’s news media landscape. And, boy, oh boy, am I pleased as a reporter, editor, news consumer and lover of good writing that we now have Flatwater alongside us. I’m writing today to let you know that.
The purpose of the Flatwater Free Press is not to compete with traditional news organizations like the Hastings Tribune, which serve communities in particular and irreplaceable ways. Flatwater never will provide regular coverage of city council and school board meetings, Friday night lights in your hometown, or day-to-day police news in a local community. That’s what your local daily and weekly newspapers are for; we are mostly small, private businesses, and we need your support through subscriptions and advertising to be able to continue serving you as such.
No, the Flatwater Free Press is not here to supplant newspapers or other local media from their traditional roles. Rather, it is to join us in telling the stories of Nebraska’s people and institutions, recognizing that good journalism is among the greatest needs of a free, discerning, compassionate society.
It’s no secret that the media business has changed in recent decades. Most local news staffs are not as large as they once were. Reporters and editors often find themselves scrambling just to cover the local news of the day, and larger projects may languish on the back burner. We don’t have enough hours in the day to do everything that’s worth doing.
Enter an organization like the Flatwater Free Press, which operates statewide and finds the money for its own support through philanthropy — again, appealing to donors’ understanding that, regardless of the bottom line, good journalism makes our lives better and strengthens our democracy.
As the inscription over the north door of the Nebraska State Capitol reads: “The Salvation of the State is Watchfulness in the Citizen.” These words of Hartley Burr Alexander are as true today — and will be as true tomorrow — as they were in the days when newsboys could be found hawking papers on every street corner.
The Flatwater Free Press is produced by the nonprofit Nebraska Journalism Trust; its leaders love newspapers. The NJT executive director, Matt Wynn, grew up in Omaha, once worked as a reporter for the Omaha World-Herald, and left a job as an award-winning editor on the investigative desk at USA Today to return to Nebraska for this venture, which is near and dear to his heart.
Matthew Hansen, the editor of the Flatwater Free Press, is a Triblander through and through. He grew up in Red Cloud, where his family is deeply involved in the community, and went on to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where his collegiate experience included a summer news internship right here at the Tribune. He then went on to work as a reporter for the Lincoln Journal Star and then as a reporter and metro columnist for the Omaha World-Herald, winning multiple state, regional and national awards for investigative stories, features and columns. He was the 2015 Great Plains Writer of the Year as named by the Tulsa Press Club.
The way Flatwater works, Nebraska newspapers are free to publish its stories in their print editions and online to supplement their own daily or weekly reports. Flatwater also presents all of its own material on its website, flatwaterfreepress.org.
The arrangement with newspapers, as promoted through Flatwater’s relationship with the Nebraska Press Association, allows me as editor of the Tribune to connect our readers not only with Matthew Hansen’s own work as a reporter and writer, but also with work by some of the hardest-working and most talented Nebraska journalists I have known, some of whom now are retired or have gone on to other career opportunities outside of day-to-day reporting.
A couple of these individuals are Cindy Lange-Kubick, a stellar community life columnist who spent 28 years with the Lincoln Journal Star before retiring recently; and Lori Potter, a retired Kearney Hub reporter who was my greatly admired longtime counterpart on the central Nebraska agriculture beat.
I also was beyond pleased to see a feature by Rebecca Svec, a former education and regional news reporter for the Tribune and later the Lincoln Journal Star. Rebecca lives on a farm near Milligan with her husband Kyle, our former Tribune sports editor and now Geneva city administrator, and their two sons. Besides being a dear friend, she is one of the most gifted writers and empathetic reporters ever to have graced our newsroom.
Over time, you may see even more names you recognize on Flatwater Free Press material. Laura Beahm, a Tribune photojournalist and our web editor, provided the photos for the very first story Flatwater published in September 2021. Then, in November, Jarrod McCartney, heritage tourism development director for Red Cloud, penned a detailed feature on the late Antonette Turner of Bladen, granddaughter of the prototype for Willa Cather’s “My Ántonia” heroine and a longtime supporter of Cather studies and her community.
The Tribune is under no obligation to publish Flatwater stories in the newspaper; we will do so as space permits and when our editorial staff deems them to be of interest to our audience. But when you see the Flatwater byline, you may expect anything from a warm-hearted feature to the hard-hitting investigative piece on overcrowding in Nebraska prisons, written by Flatwater staff reporter Natalia Alamdari, that appears in today’s edition. These are valuable additions to our daily news report, produced by colleagues I hold in great esteem.
I’m grateful to Matt Wynn and Matthew Hansen, and to all their collaborators and Flatwater Free Press supporters, for what they are bringing to Nebraska’s news digest and collective consciousness. As they work alongside those of us in traditional community journalism, their efforts will both inform and uplift — in their own words, “helping Nebaska realize the best version of itself.”
Thanks for reading the Tribune.
Andy Raun is editor and news director at the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at 402-303-1419 or araun@hastingstribune.com.