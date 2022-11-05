Danielle Helzer has the experience and the passion to do a great job for Nebraska’s students and educators.
She has worked as a teacher in rural, suburban, and urban public schools across the state, and understands the unique qualities and challenges in these varied communities.
Danielle has a heart for students, wanting each one to have a chance to discover their potential and make their unique contribution in the world.
Her former students are some of her biggest supporters, which speaks a great deal about her ability to lead and inspire others.
Danielle has experience in a variety of community organizations, so she understands the importance of listening to differing perspectives and gaining the support of stakeholders to bring about changes.
I believe her skills and experience make her a great choice for the State Board of Education.
The challenges facing our public schools and the students and staff in them are many, and I trust Danielle to engage the issues thoughtfully and keep the focus on providing a quality education to all Nebraska students.