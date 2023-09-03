dumbbells
Buy Now
AI created/Midjourney

The act of running had long been a nemesis of mine. I loathed it. Running was my least favorite part of practices in high school and college, and I could never wrap my head around why anyone would do it for fun.

Well, 32 years into my life, I finally started making it part of my lifestyle. My wife is a big reason for that. Actually, she is THE reason for it. When we started dating, I knew she was an avid runner, and I wanted to be able to take part in her hobbies with her, so I started getting into the sport.

0
0
0
0
0