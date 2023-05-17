We all have to eat, right?
It the very foundation of our existence and something you can assume was figured out right away.
Heck, even Adam and Eve had one of the first guidelines presented to them involve eating — or not eating to be more accurate.
So, for something that has been going on forever, when did it become such a social event?
I was reading a news article recently that was all about cinnamon rolls and featured one particular baker.
This woman talked about seeing her mom baking rolls when she was little and how it was rare that anyone visited who they weren’t offered a roll.
No one, it seems, left their house without at least an opportunity of enjoying a fresh baked cinnamon roll.
It reminded me of someone.
If you ever showed up at my mother-in-law’s house, you had better come hungry.
Because whether you were or not, you were going to be offered food. People may have showed up there hungry, but they never left that way.
And time of day didn’t matter.
Mornings started with the smell of bacon filling up the kitchen.
Lunch wasn’t far behind and the evening meal could be anything.
And if it was Sunday with family in town, or a special occasion? Forget about it.
We’re talking multiple main dish offerings, side dishes, more than one vegetable and any of a number of items that could be lumped under the “salad” category.
And be sure and leave room for dessert, more than one pie would be offered.
You couldn’t take the chance with just one and having someone confronted with a kind they didn’t like.
All of this consumed around a main table extended out as far as possible to accommodate as many people as might be around that day.
Those were planned meals.
Throw in late-night snacks if a group happened to come over after being “downtown” and indeed — food was always the center piece of many a social event.
Eating is a necessity. Making it a party is our choice.
Food is often a gift, too.
Shortly after this gets written, and well before you read it, we will be making a trip to visit our son and his family.
And food will be a factor.
We have a little extra in the deep freeze right now, so — of course — we’ll be taking them some food.
Also, with a newborn in the house, we won’t be venturing far from home during the visit, so we’ll bring some ingredients for a meal or two while we are there.
Rather than “we come in peace," it’s “we come with groceries."
It’s only the “socially proper” thing to do.
It's been going on for centuries. Millennials even.
Marco Polo went to the Far East and brought the recipe for pasta back to Italy with him. They ran with it from there.
Jesus saw a bunch of people coming to visit him and He had to pull a miracle out of his hat to have enough bread and fish to feed them all.
Long time residents of our continent treated newcomers to a feast. It left such a strong impression we devour turkey every November to remember it.
Food is such a social tool, that we come to expect it.
You go to wedding reception and you expect the guests of honor — and/or their families — to ply you with a meal. And cake.
A far more somber occasion also is usually accompanied with a group meal to the point that “funeral potatoes” is a part of our vernacular.
Graduation receptions are happening everywhere this time of year, and if people are hopping from reception to reception, you can bet that they are comparing the food offerings at each one.
You’re happy for the graduate, but even more so for yourself if you score a good taco bar or candy buffet.
And, once again, cake.
So, I applaud the human ingenuity that our ancestors began the traditions of turning all social occasions into cause for sharing good food to eat.
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to grill up some burgers to freeze and take with us on our trip.
Wouldn’t want to show up empty-handed.
(Russ Batenhorst is a columnist for the Hastings Tribune.)