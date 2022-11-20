I'm oppose the planned casino and racetrack in Hastings and urge the City Council to cancel it.
Grand Island has a casino and racetrack just 24 miles away — close enough.
Although Hastings would benefit from 20% gaming tax revenue, casino owners get the rest and, after construction costs and overhead, would neither spend nor bank much here.
Local businesses’ incomes would only mildly increase.
Casinos exist solely for your money. Games are engineered to entice you with a trickle of winnings, but mostly you lose.
Gambling can be a serious addiction, often causing loss of major assets and ruining families.
Racetracks can be a steady source of injuries and deaths for horses.
Some potential gamblers already spend scarce money on beer and lotteries while their children lack vegetables, books, security, good examples. The resulting problems show up at school.
Casinos attract people who prey on others — professional gamblers, thieves, prostitutes. They aren’t obvious, but are definitely present and available.
Casino electricity generated by burning coal would significantly increase greenhouse gas emissions, and bright lights throughout each night would contribute to light pollution.
The casino would cover acres of productive grassland or cropland with cement, buildings, lawn chemicals, worsen climate change, destroy habitat of many small creatures.
We need to protect, not obliterate, our natural environment.
Hastings is a good town in which to live and raise children, but still has serious problems with poverty, alcoholism, mental illness, and more.
We need to work on those, not exacerbate them!
Cheryl C. M. Wray
Hastings