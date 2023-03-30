A conspiracy is just a secret plan.
A conspiracy is just a secret plan.
My grandma, Hazel Roth, was born on April First and felt obligated each year to come up with a secret plan for April Fool’s Day.
From what I’ve heard, one of Grandma’s favorite targets was my Dad (Bill Roth).
I remember one year when her birthday and Easter fell on the same day.
That bright and sunny day we were approaching when Grandma suddenly hollered out “look out Billy there’s a bee in your hair.”
Now Dad didn’t have much hair even back then, but he immediately started flailing his arms in the air in a wild effort to not get stung.
I saw a big smile on Grandma’s face when she delivered the line, “April Fool’s.”
Dad’s theory that Grandma would try to pull off some kind of new trick the following year was well grounded in the history of her previous behavior.
Secret plots, schemes and plans have been around since the beginning of time as well as solidly grounded conspiracy theories.
Some conspiracy theories are made up to explain the unknown. All the world’s leaders acting weird can easily be explained because they are lizard people.
I guess hearing things like that is what changed the connotation of the term.
“Conspiracy Theory” has become a term to reject an idea whether it has merit or not.
Worse yet it has become a tool used to label truth tellers as kooks and to shut down conversation that doesn’t fit someone else’s agenda.
I miss the days when the suspicion of a secret plan could be openly discussed, and that’s no April Fool’s!
Dave Roth
Hastings