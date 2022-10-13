When I have the opportunity again to attend a major league baseball game, no matter how high up in the stands I’m seated, I won’t be able to complain about the view.
At least not in comparison to the view I had of a post-game celebration of a recent game.
Here’s what happened: I was flipping through the dials of multiple live sports telecasts, checking to see if any of them intrigued me.
I found a baseball playoff game between Cleveland and Tampa Bay. The score was 0-0 in the 11th inning.
That intrigued me, so I started watching.
The game went to the bottom of the 15th when a Cleveland player thrilled the hometown fans with a game-clinching, series-clinching, walk-off home run.
The on-field celebration was under way.
That’s when I realized where I was, which was — at that time — 30,000 feet over Ohio.
Thanks to their technology, I was watching the live sporting event while flying back from a trip to the eastern U.S.
I turned and looked out the window and realized, at that moment, we were flying past Cleveland.
Recalling a past drive through that city, I knew roughly where in the downtown area the ball park was located.
Sure enough, I found the stadium, and from my seat high above home plate, could see the flashing lights of the giant scoreboard celebration.
Through amazing technology of live TV while in-flight, amazing timing and a little luck, I felt part of the celebration.
I couldn’t make out any of the people, but to quote Bob Uecker, “Good seats, hey buddy!”
Speaking of good seats and airplanes, I pose a question for the ages.
I know there is probably some logical explanation, or at least some rationale, that some marketing guru could expound on.
But, when loading passengers into an airplane, why don’t they start with the back rows and work their way up?
Oh, I know the big dogs in first-class will always insist on them boarding first, I’m good with that.
It gives them the chance to order that first drink so they can wave it in front the rest of us main cabin inhabitants as we schlepp our way on.
At least the poor folk who are headed for the back rows could walk right back, be seated and be out of the way. Otherwise, they (we) have to creep back slowly as those in front of them get their bags stowed, get comfortable and get out of the aisle.
And with so many people bringing carry-on bags and backpacks large enough to accommodate a two-week trip, it would prevent them hitting people in every aisle seat they pass with their excess baggage.
It will never happen, I know, but the next time you’re being herded onto an airplane like sheep led to slaughter, just think how nice it would be to load from the back to the front.
Having said all that, I must admit we did recently travel in a way where we must have been the exception, other than the rule.
It seems most of this year all we’ve heard about are canceled flights, late flights, misguided flights and more.
We actually made it from Central Nebraska to the East Coast and back with on-time flights and smooth sailing.
Not to mention a cool view of Cleveland.
And, speaking of cool views, I just clicked on an Internet news story headlined “7 scenic drives across the United States to get your fall foliage fix.”
Two of them are actually within reasonable driving distance from here, one in Colorado, one in Iowa (bringing my initial reaction of: IOWA?!)
The story caught my eye since that was the reason for our aforementioned trip east, a desire to see the fall colors on display in New England.
The seven drives article skipped most of that area completely.
If they want recommendations, we took two awesome drives in Vermont and New Hampshire.
To put it in just a few words, the views were amazing and the two states lived up to their reputation. And we were more than just a little bit lucky to time it right.
Having said that, views in short drives any direction out of Hastings are looking good right now, too.