Yet another mass killing horrified Americans during a July 4th parade near Chicago.
Yes, guns are too easily accessed, and there are too many semi-automatic weapons in circulation.
We need a 21-year old age limit. No common citizen needs an AR 15 or AK 47.
But there are other weapons than guns available to those who wish to harm others. External laws only curb the behavior of those who have a conscience.
We do need more mental health services. The father of American psychiatry, Dr. Benjamin Rush, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, made a statement that fits our era: “I lament that we waste so much time and money in punishing crimes, and take so little pains to prevent them.”
He knew that moral education was essential, and that an education of secular morals would be “too feeble to induce mankind to act… upon them.”
He advised “universal education of our youth in the principles of Christianity” or else, “I anticipate nothing but suffering to the human race [if] atheism prevail in the world.”
We all know that the 1st Amendment, in the Bill of Rights, stated that Congress should pass no law for the establishment of religion.
And it was commonly held that the meaning was only that no federal, tax-supported “established” church denomination, like the Church of England, should ever be enacted. This has never been an issue. Many of the founders made clear statements that they felt a republic of external laws alone would be inadequate, unless people were governed first by an internal absolute moral law of consequences and potential punishments, not only in this life but beyond.
James Madison made the statement that: “We have staked the whole future of American civilization, not upon the power of government … [but] upon the capacity of each and all of us to govern ourselves … according to the Ten Commandments of God.” John Adams stated, “Our constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
In accordance with these statements, the First Congress, which passed the Bill of Rights, wrote the Northwest Ordinance regarding requirements for new states, and clearly mandated: “Religion, morality and knowledge, being necessary to good government… schools and the means of education shall forever be encouraged.”
They saw no problem in teaching generic non-denominational Judeo-Christian religious principles in education.
So when the Supreme Court in 1962 ruled a "generic" prayer from New York unconstitutional, it was quite surprising that they cited no precedents, although there were actually dozens available to support the school’s practice.
Even stranger was the Court’s declaration in 1980 that the Ten Commandments should not be posted in schools because “ they may induce the schoolchildren to read, to meditate upon, perhaps to venerate and obey [them]…this is not a permissible state objective.”
So here we are, recoiling 42 years later, with rampant moral relativism where everyone makes their own personal rules (or majority rules) of right and wrong, good and evil.
But are there moral absolutes? Or are they optional? Do we each write our own 10 commandments?
Eric Metaxas wrote a recent op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, entitled “Science Increasingly Makes the Case For God.”
It set a record for favorable responses.
He documents recent scientific evidence that puts the unexplained origins of the universe, and of life itself, farther and farther beyond the reach of science.
Only a supernatural (beyond Nature) source can account for the energy of a billion trillion suns, and the extreme precision of the laws of physics, chemistry and biology.
No random cosmic explosion ,or other known process, can even remotely offer a logical answer, or account, for the computer-like intelligence encoded in the DNA of every living thing.
If we truly “follow the science” it may actually lead us to God. Metaxas expanded his essay in great detail in a new book,
Is Atheism Dead? Certainly it appears to be a dead end.
The God that Metaxas finds remarkably consistent with the accumulating evidences of science would have attributes highly consistent with the God of the Bible.
He also reminds us that the godless, atheistic regimes of Russia, China and N. Korea, Cuba, Nazi Germany, Cambodia etc. have accounted for the murder of 100 million of their own citizens in the past century.
In those places the government controls all the guns, but the people are still not safe.
A recent post was made by Clint Eastwood about the problem of gun violence: “the problem is hearts without God, schools without prayer, homes without discipline and courts without justice.”
Guns are definitely a part of the problem, but not the whole story.
A recent Gallup poll found that 80% of Americans still believe in God. So hopefully, He may not give up on us yet.
FYI. The N.Y. school prayer banned in 1962 read, “Almighty God, we acknowledge our dependence upon you, and we beg your blessings upon us, our parents, our teachers, and our Country.”
Who does this harm? Unconstitutional? Get real.
We could really use this in our schools and nation today.
Richard French is a retired physician who lives in Hastings.