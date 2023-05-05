Is it ever too late to get caught up?
There are people who keep talking about getting caught up at work.
But I’m thinking as much time as they use pointing out how far behind they are, they’re never really going to get caught up.
There is catching up with old friends.
OK, it’s never too late to do that.
The idea of catching up with old friends is a good idea whenever you can make it happen.
If you’ve been thinking that way about anyone specific, go ahead … you know, before it’s too late.
But I’m thinking of a whole different type of catching up. One without near the serious relevance.
The thought occurred to me as we went out to see a movie this week.
As always, we were first treated to a seemingly endless run of previews of coming movies. (Although I guess the modern vernacular is that we were watching “the trailers.”)
It seems yet another of what I refer to as the comic book movies is coming out this week.
This one is “Guardians of the Galaxy 3.”
It looks like a fun movie that could be worth it if for nothing else than to hear Michael Keaton say, “I’m Batman” once again. (He did that in an earlier Batman movie).
It would be worth it, that is, if you’re into the comic book movies.
They are the ones with all the super heroes. And judging by the trailers I’ve seen; they have been morphing into one big group as they all seem to be ending up in each other’s movies.
So, is it too late for me to be a super hero/comic book movie viewer?
I haven’t been so far. Can I go to “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” and not be lost if I haven’t seen One and Two?
Will it be in the theater long enough for me to get caught up by streaming One and Two?
See, there’s that catching up idea all over again.
It happens with TV shows, too.
Now that past seasons and episodes of TV shows are readily available on streaming platforms and via On-demand services, you always have the chance to catch up.
Now, you just need the time.
It seems like I’m a little slow to hear of a good TV series.
A friend will say they are watching show XYZ, and that it’s great.
So, I’ll look into it and realize what they are watching is season 3.
So, do I try to jump right in at that point, or do I have to go back to season 1 and “catch up”?
Who’s got that kind of time?
We heard so much about the HBO series “Succession,” that a while back we finally dove into it.
Since we’re not the world’s best binge watchers, by “dove into it” I mean we have slowly worked our way to the conclusion of season 1.
The only problem is they just released season 4!
We have a lot of watching to do to get caught up.
Thank goodness they’ve already said season 4will be the last. We won’t be able to get any further behind than we are right now.
The only problem is, since I don’t totally live in a cave, I already know what the major plot development of season 4 is.
Heck, I’ll even admit I watched the episode in which it happened. Talk about spoiler alerts.
I’ll still be able to enjoy the two-and-a-half seasons leading up to it, I think.
I’ll probably forget what the big deal is by then and I’ll be surprised all over.
But, for fear of not catching up, I’m not sure I can commit to much else.
“Breaking Bad?” “Better Call Saul?” “Deadwood?” “Yellowstone?”
The list goes on and on. Since I didn’t start watching from day one, I doubt I will ever catch up.
You would think since I’m retired it would be easier, but I’m not quite up to 24-hour-a-day TV viewing. (18? Maybe.)
So, in summary, catching up with old friends? Great idea.
Catching up at work? Knock yourself out, but quite complaining about it.
Catching up with Marvel Super Heroes and hot TV series?
I think I might be out of time.