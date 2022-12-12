A column by Russ Batenhorst in the Dec. 8 Hastings Tribune (Memories of first job: Delivering newspapers) prompts this letter.
Updated: December 12, 2022 @ 10:16 pm
A column by Russ Batenhorst in the Dec. 8 Hastings Tribune (Memories of first job: Delivering newspapers) prompts this letter.
Our newspaper carrier has been delivering our Tribune faithfully for more than 10 years.
She was, no doubt, very experienced at her job even before we moved to Hastings and began receiving the Tribune by home delivery.
Hats off to Christie Cramer!
Each morning, we can count on her to have put our Tribune by the garage, and sometimes even on our front porch.
If needed, she has the paper in a bag, too.
Thank you and Merry Christmas to Christie, and to all other newspaper carriers.
Gary and Carol Grummert
Hastings