When did the rules change? Is it another case of born too soon?
Or are people getting softer as the years go by? So many questions and situations and just 40 days to figure them out.
Even if you’re not a regular church goer, it’s hard not to know that the annual time on the church calendar has arrived — it’s Lent.
The signs are all here.
Many news reports pointed out that Tuesday was Fat Tuesday, the last day of celebration of Mardi Gras — the festival leading up to the start of Lent.
TV weather guys had Ash Wednesday noted on their long-range forecast graphics. We all know Ash Wednesday.
It’s the day that marks the start of Lent. The day those of multiple faiths walk around with ashes on their heads.
And if that’s not enough of a reminder, every fast-food restaurant is prominently featuring their fish sandwich, or some other variety of sea food.
That’s to help out mostly the Catholics in the crowd, at least those who heed the call to refrain from meat for the next seven Fridays.
Most people — church goers or not — know that Lent is the build-up to Easter Sunday and a time of penance and self-sacrifice.
Growing up in Catholic schools that, of course, meant “giving up” something.
We were encouraged to make a sacrifice this time of year. Trust us, it will make you a better person.
But now — back to my original question, are the rules changing?
On a couple occasions over the last few days I’ve either heard it said, or read somewhere, to maybe change that “self-denial” attitude.
Maybe it would be better to do something positive. A kind turn, an act of selfless help for someone else.
Boy, where was that when I needed it?
When we were kids, we would give up candy for Lent.
Now that I think of it, that may have been a conspiracy master-minded by our parents to cut back on dentist bills.
If all four of us would go seven weeks a year without candy, maybe that would result in fewer cavities to be filled.
I’m sure at the time I could have come up with some plan to do an act of kindness if it meant the candy kept coming.
Maybe shovel snow for a neighbor. Of course, then I’d probably just use those moments of daily prayer at the start of each school day to pray for no snow.
Hey, wouldn’t be my fault that it didn’t snow for me to scoop the neighbor’s driveway. I’ll be over there munching on a Snickers bar if you need me for anything else.
But no, we were of the era that something had to be given up, so candy it was.
There’s another new concept floating around out there we could have used at the time too.
This one states that Sundays in Lent are “off days."
You can indulge in whatever it is you have given up on Sundays. The person who first told me this told me to count up the days between Ash Wednesday and Easter.
If you leave out Sundays, it’s 40. Include the Sundays and you’re way over. The concept is, much like at the biblical depiction of creation, we get to rest of Sunday.
The only day off we got as kids was St. Patrick’s Day. To this day it’s a big reason it remains one of my favorite days.
I’ve even kept the “give something up” tradition off and on as an adult.
Chocolate, soda pop, eating between meals — they’re all things I’ve given up at some point. To think, I could have waved it all off with a few acts of kindness.
It's easy to see the ones who like mocking the traditions, they’re the ones annually giving up watermelon or sky-diving for Lent.
I guess the good thing is whether we follow though or not, at least we’re thinking of doing something that might improve ourselves, or the world around us.
I guess I should figure something out for this year. It’s getting kind of late.
Maybe I’ll just have to throw in a Sunday or two to catch up.
After all, I’ve heard the rules have changed.