My son and I were sitting at the immediate care clinic, waiting for X-rays of the wrist he just fractured during flag football, when a Facebook post caught my eye.
It was a promo for a new book called “The Sideline,” and it offered an analogy.
“A dad is making breakfast when his teenage son walks in the kitchen. ‘Dad, don’t burn the toast! Scramble the eggs faster! Can you make the bacon crispier? Make sure you don’t spill the orange juice!’
“The dad snaps and throws down the spatula. ‘Can you please stop yelling at me? I’ve got this under control. I’m doing the best I can.’
“‘Oh, I know dad,’” the son answers. “‘I just wanted to show you how I feel when you scream at me during my basketball games.’”
As a parent who has spent 9 bazillion hours (give or take) on sidelines, this landed.
I have watched grown-ups scream at teenage umpires, grown-ups scream at other people’s children, grown-ups scream, “YOU WERE SUPPOSED TO CATCH THAT” at children who know, with every fiber of their being, they were supposed to catch that.
I shared the post in my Facebook group, and Parents Behaving Badly stories poured in.
A mom running alongside her child at a cross-country meet, yelling at the child to speed up the entire time.
A soccer mom yelling to her son, “Take him! He’s a (vulgar word for female genitals)!”
“My son is 20 now and still remembers ‘when that mom called me a (vulgar word for female genitals),” a reader named Kristy wrote.
“I coached my oldest son’s soccer team one season because no one else would do it,” a reader named Lisa wrote. “I know very little about soccer but a lot about how to treat kids. The parents would say horrible things about me within earshot of my son and he was devastated.”
Can you imagine?
You probably can.
No wonder stories abound of volunteer referees hanging up their whistles.
No wonder youth sports participation rates keep falling.
No wonder a lot of kids would rather hole up in their rooms and play “Madden NFL 22,” where adults aren’t screaming vulgarities at them or trash-talking their moms.
I called Alan Stein Jr., who co-authored “The Sideline: A Survival Guide For Youth Sports Parents” with Rich Czeslawski.
“I have such respect and reverence for youth sports parents,” Stein Jr. told me. “I know the time they invest. I know how committed they are. And it’s also been my experience that so many of them are just heavily misguided.”
Stein Jr. is a dad of three sports-playing kids.
He’s an endurance athlete and former basketball performance coach who has worked with NBA superstars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, among others.
He now works as a motivational speaker and author.
Co-author Czeslawski, also a dad of three, has coached youth sports and college sports for 25 years.
He’s the director of development for the National High School Basketball Coaches Association and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.
They wrote “The Sideline,” all of 50 pages long, because they’re tired of watching their friends give up on coaching and refereeing.
They’re tired of watching kids give up on playing sports.
They’re tired of watching parents take an experience that can be incredibly rewarding and lesson-rich and fun and turn it into a humiliating slog for all involved.
“The vast majority of parents think, ‘I don’t beat up the ref in the parking lot after the game! I’m not doing the worst of the worst, so I’m pretty good!’ They don’t understand the other little nuances — talking bad about a coach at the dinner table, criticizing your child as soon as they step off the field — that muddle the original intention of youth sports, which is to have fun playing something they love, make friends and make wonderful memories they’ll cherish forever.”
The book offers six guidelines for youth athletes:
u Be coachable.
u Be a good teammate.
u Have fun.
u Do your best.
u Take care of your body.
u Make good decisions.
After a competition, the book suggests, parents should limit their commentary to some variation of, “I love to watch you play.”
If they feel like adding some questions, the authors suggest one of the following:
u “Did you have fun?”
u “Did you give your best effort?”
u “Were you coachable?”
u “Were you a great teammate?”
Winning feels great. Getting a lot of playing time feels great.
But parents who prioritize those outcomes at the expense of so many other things — their kids’ resilience, their own dignity — do young athletes an injustice, the authors maintain.
“Subtle, passive-aggressive comments like, ‘Your coach doesn’t know what he’s doing’ or ‘I can’t believe you don’t play more’ do not comfort your child (although I am sure that is your intention),” the authors write. “It enables them to have a bad attitude and to make excuses, both of which are unacceptable.”
I asked Stein Jr. how much kids — and parents — take their cues from watching professional sports.
What about the coaches who scream, the spectators who hurl invectives, the players who challenge the refs? Are they setting a tone for how to behave on or near a playing field?
“Professional sports are entertainment,” Stein Jr. said. “It’s no different than taking your kid to a Marvel movie. Which isn’t to say that behavior doesn’t matter, but your child is going to learn way more from you than from what they see on a Sunday at a Bears game. Parents have to be the ones to hold ourselves to an incredibly high standard and model the behavior we want to see. And we all have a long way to go.”
Stein Jr. and Czeslawski are hoping youth sports commissioners and school coaches and athletic directors will recommend or buy “The Sideline” for parents.
They want it to be a resource and a gut-check, not a scolding diatribe.
“The best thing parents can teach their kid is to focus on the things you can control: your own attitude and your own effort,” Stein Jr. said. “And the most influential behavior there comes from the parents.”
Some of my favorite moments and friendships and memories — fractured wrist bones aside — were born on the sidelines.
There is so much beauty in witnessing your child exert, excel, mentor, be mentored, lead, follow, taste victory, accept defeat, grow.
It’s humbling and hard and joyful, all at once.
I hope “The Sideline” can help all of us keep our eyes on that prize.
“I’d love to see parents take the approach of, ‘I’m so thankful I have a healthy child who found a sport they love,’” Stein Jr. said. “‘I’m just going to sit back and cheer and let the coach coach and the officials officiate. And if my kid is good enough to win a state championship, great. But yelling at the referee is not going to increase the chances of that happening.’”
Your kid would no doubt agree.
Heidi Stevens is a syndicated columnist for the Tribune News Servic.