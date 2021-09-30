I’ve always been a fan of the comics while reading the newspaper. Or should I call them the “funnies.”
I’ve used both terms to describe the pages of cartoons that have long been an institution in newspapers.
At one time, it would be the first page I would search for after picking up the paper.
Now, I tend more to read them when I reach that page while reading, or at least skimming, through the day’s news.
One person who has been there from day one is one that I must point out doesn’t appear in this newspaper, but he is in another that I read each day.
It’s Dagwood Bumstead, wife of Blondie, in a comic strip that bears her name.
Among the characters in the strip is Herb Woodley, Dagwood’s next-door neighbor and seeming best friend.
They bowl together, carpool to work, argue frequently, and unite while trying to outsmart their wives, which they never seem to accomplish.
Another common theme in their interaction is determining just who owns what among their favorite tools and more.
They seem to borrow from their neighbor on a regular basis.
If Dagwood needs a tool for a certain job, he often knows he has to go look in Herb’s garage, because he loaned it to him and hasn’t seen in since … and vice versa.
I thought about Dagwood and Herb last week while working on a landscaping and foundation project at our house.
It sounded like an easy enough task — build up the dirt level around a part of the house where it has gotten a little low.
I just had to move river rock that covered the area, haul in some more dirt, take a few boards out of the deck to reach the house there and put it all back together again.
A piece of cake … with the right tools, of course
In this case, I was Herb Woodley.
Fortunately, a nearby friend was a candidate for the role of Dagwood.
It started with the power screwdriver strong enough to remove screws holding in the deck boards.
I knew he had one, so I called to mooch that. He asked how I was going to get the dirt.
“Not sure”, said I.
“Want to use my pickup?,”
Well, imagine that.
I hated to impose, but he asked.
While picking up the truck and power tool, one other thought hit me.
“You have a wheelbarrow”, I asked.
Well, another stroke of good luck — he did.
Soon, I was on my way in a borrowed truck, with a wheelbarrow and screwdriver on board.
I was counting my lucky stars that this friend was choosing not to heed the words that no less than William Shakespeare had Hamlet speak:
“Neither a borrower or a lender be.”
Other course, ‘ol Hammy was talking about loaning money, while warning you might lose both the money and the friend. Pretty sure this guy knew it would be a little hard for me to not at the very least return the truck. It would be kind of hard to keep.
Pick-up owners know that they are the target of even the most remote of friends who don’t own trucks.
I think we’ve all seen a truck going down the road with a bumper sticker that says, “No, you can’t borrow my truck.”
It’s not like I’m a total mooch.
I really do try to limit taking other people’s stuff, but sometimes the job just calls for it.
I have thought about buying a pickup in the past, but it’s not like I need one a lot.
I hit up a different friend last winter when I had to get a broken snowblower to the shop.
So, sure, at least two or three times a year there’s a need, but I haven’t wrecked a borrowed truck yet, so I may be able to keep dipping into that well.
I did make it a point to get my job finished as quickly as possible and return all loaned items.
Now it’s just a matter of showing my appreciation, which brings me to another famed cartoon borrower: Wimpy from Popeye.
“I will gladly repay you Tuesday for a hamburger today.”