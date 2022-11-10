How many people are going to come to our racino in Hastings?
Some say it will help the city grow … really?
I don’t know that I have ever heard of a city that was greatly improved by a casino.
Don’t say Las Vegas because I don’t think many people in Hastings want the Vegas atmosphere here.
When you drive to Grand Island to shop you can visit the casino there or is the casino going to bring shopping to Hastings, as well?
What kind of wages do casinos pay — $18 and up to start I hope.
A casino is like a tick. It lives by sucking the blood (money) out of the host (gambler).
If a casino is our best option for growth for this community we are in very very sad shape as a community.
How many successful casinos pay out more than they take in?
If we get a casino, will the casino pay for the extra law enforcement?
Will the casino support the families that suffer because of a gambling parent — or parents?
By the way, we need to fully staff our new jail before we lose all those employees to the racino.
Mike Anderson
Hastings