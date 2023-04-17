My husband and I attended the Hastings High production of “Godspell” this weekend, and I wanted to express my enjoyment of the event.
I have been to a number of performances of this musical, and I am not exaggerating when I say this production towers above the others.
The amount of work and time put in by the director and the cast was evident. The talent on display was impressive.
I didn’t see a weak link in the cast, even in the chorus.
Singing, dancing, and cracking jokes, the cast delivered a stunning performance.
The show is a challenging show to perform, and they rose to the occasion.
Congratulations, Hastings High theater students, and their director.
Robin Buckallew
Hastings