LB 574 is a phobia-motivated bill. This wolf dressed up in sheep’s clothing is government overreach and lacks scientific objectivity.
How can I say that, you ask?
I’ve heard some comments about how the debate was conducted and cut off.
I pulled up the legislative journal and found the list of those for it and those opposed to it. As for the brain not being fully developed until the mid-twenties, that is an average.
It is inconsequential to this matter.
To give credence to this, is to disregard a parents consent and the medical community’s council.
LB 574, in effect, makes these transgender youth “wards of the state.”
It takes away the opportunity for those in need of care and self-discovery to pursue those opportunities.
I have a hard time believing that parents would consent to these procedures unless they felt it to be necessary, if not imperative.
I believe that families who feel they have a child at risk of harming themselves should have the opportunity to seek out counseling and the appropriate therapies. (They can talk to people who have been down this path before them.)
Senators, do not deny these kids hope. Think about the consequences of your actions.
I know of a people who have lost hope and ended their lives.
Hope and the prospects for a better life are a big deal. Let these kids have a choice.
Support those senators who oppose it.
Thank you.
Henry Wilson
Hastings
