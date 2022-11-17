Are you ready for it? Have you noticed it not so subtlety sneaking up on you?
I’m not exactly breaking never before detected news here, but there’s a chance it might be a little bit of a surprise.
So, ready or not, the holidays are just about here.
I like to say “the holidays,” so I can at least give Thanksgiving just a little bit of its due.
It’s the holiday so many people like to point out as the forgotten one since the next big day down the line — Christmas — gets so much more of a build-up.
We’re told for months to get ready for Christmas. A standard response many times goes along the lines of, “Give me a break with this Christmas stuff, Thanksgiving’s not even here yet.”
Well, now it is.
Well, at least it will be Thursday, and so now starts that tumble toward the end of the year that will catch many up into a frenzy of activity.
A walk through any retail store right now further drives the point home as they are decorated from stem to stern.
That’s a major clue.
For those who like the religious countdown to Christmas, you might want to notice that Sunday is the last one before Advent starts.
Advent, of course, being that four-Sundays countdown to Christmas.
This year it is quite literally just that since Christmas falls on a Sunday.
So, when you’re at church a week from Sunday and they light that first candle on the wreath, know then that the four-week sprint has begun.
My wife and I were commenting the other day that this week that has just concluded could be the last “normal” week until we hang a new calendar.
Normal as in five weekdays with just the usual things that we expect now that neither of us include going to work as part of the day.
Next week, of course, is Thanksgiving week.
Surely, by now, someone in casual conversation has said, “What are you doing for Thanksgiving?”
That question is usually answered with a summary of travel plans.
Either, “We’re going there” or “So and so is coming here.”
The “what are you doing for Thanksgiving” question is always answered with dinner plans and their location.
If more than one person in the conversation replies that they are hosting Thanksgiving festivities, then the competition begins.
It’s as if you are required by law to then provide the head count of those who will be in attendance.
If the number isn’t in double figures, then you should just sulk away into a corner and not even say anything.
It’s not a challenge to host if you don’t have more people than you have chairs around the table.
You are truly hosting a Thanksgiving feast if auxiliary tables are required to allow everyone a spot. Bonus points are awarded if the extra table isn’t just the “kids’ table.”
And you just may win the hosting number competition if you’re required to have either, 1) some of the people, or 2) some of the food, out in the garage.
So, Thanksgiving makes next week an unorthodox one.
The next week after will be broken up for us with a quick trip out of town to meet up with a couple of old college buddies.
The next week has something non-holiday related for us, but that will make for an unusual week indeed.
I’ll tell you more about that in a later day.
By then, we’re well into December, and no one should expect December weeks to be normal.
And we don’t even have school programs to attend, or office parties (you take the bad with the good) and so many other things that consume people during that stretch known as the holidays.
It all seems so early, but we all just as well go with the flow and enjoy the seasons, starting with the next week.
Soon enough we’ll be in January, wondering where the holidays went and regretting that we have nothing but cold, snowy days ahead until Memorial Day.
So, when asked, be prepared to tell people you’re having 50 people over for Thanksgiving and half of them will be in the garage.