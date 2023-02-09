How far are you willing to go — as in travel — for good entertainment?
Sometime it can involve a very short drive.
Maybe just to the nearest movie theater to see the latest from Hollywood.
Hastings residents have the option of simply going down the street for great community theater or symphony orchestra performances.
Maybe the absolute best entertainment for you is just seeing your kids or grandkids in their school play or concert.
In those cases, you haven’t really had to travel very far for good entertainment.
But, occasionally, the road beckons for us to see a concert, or play, maybe even a lessor known movie that doesn’t make it to every theater.
Or, your best form of being entertained may be a sports competition.
The idea popped into my head this week after we made a trip to Omaha to see a play — thanks to a generous Christmas present of tickets to see “To Kill a Mockingbird”, a national traveling show featuring John Boy (actor Richard Thomas) from “The Waltons.”
While waiting for the show to begin in the spectacular Orpheum Theater, I ran into someone I know from my hometown of North Platte.
Now I don’t give a second thought of making quick trips into Omaha.
Whether to visit family, go to a ballgame, or a show or whatever, we’ve been known to drive in and back the same day. (OK, this time we splurged a little and stayed overnight).
But, for the people from North Platte, it’s a little more of a task. Their drive to Omaha is the better part of two hours longer than ours.
But, she explained it away by simply saying, “Sometime we just have to get on the road a little to see a good show.”
For each of us, a trip to Omaha to see a play production wasn’t too far to go for entertainment.
And I can easily think of instances over the past four decades I’ve gone even farther.
I’ve made trips to Denver and Kansas City just for concerts.
But, hey, for people like Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen, it was worth it.
I guess you could say I went to Vegas to see Jimmy Buffet, but that was just part of the reason for making the trip.
I mean — come on — it’s Vegas.
Did we go to Houston just to see a rodeo and concert, or was it really to visit with relatives?
For that one I’d have to say it was to see relatives — the major pro rodeo was icing on the cake.
Same with a trip to New York City.
A Broadway play was part of the plan, but with so many other tourist activities, it’s not correct to say we traveled that far just to see a show.
So, what’s the farthest distance I’ve traveled just for the singular purpose of seeing an event?
I might have to go with driving to St. Louis to see a basketball tournament. (I’m calling that a singular event even though it was spread over three days.)
Or, I’ve gone to San Antonio for a football game, but also remembered the Alamo while I was there.
Some of those are minor league when I think of other events I would be more than willing to hit the road to see.
A lot of people will be in Phoenix on Sunday to see a football game interrupted halfway through for a concert.
I’ve known people who have gone to Europe to see soccer games; although, I really hope while there, they took in other sights and sounds.
It is easy enough to wrap an entertainment event up as the reason for a trip, but add other activities right in with it.
Sure, I’ve seen major league baseball games in a handful of different cities, but they were just another part of the itinerary of visiting someplace new.
And, for the sake of this discussion, weddings — particularly the destination variety — don’t count.
I’m not sure what type of event would lore me far and wide right now, but I’m sure they’re out there.
So, how far would you go to be entertained?
There might not be a limit for the right event.