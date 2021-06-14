There was something almost magical about her. Gretchen Lainson was poised, generous, smart and kind. She loved music and art and good books and garden flowers. She wrote large checks and small notes of encouragement. She gave liberally to causes that enriched the community. She shared compassionate words and kind gestures with neighbors, friends and community members. She gave from the overflow of her heart.
With her death on June 4 at age 105, family, friends, past and present neighbors, and the community are left to celebrate her memory with gratitude.
For many years, I knew Mrs. Lainson from afar. When my husband and I purchased a house near Hastings College in 2002, Hal and Gretchen were our neighbors by way of a connecting alley. But since their home faced University Street and ours faced Ninth Street, they went their way and we went ours. The exception was Halloween, when Mrs. Lainson would open the glass doors on the front of her elegant English manor-style house and, seated in an armchair in the light-filled parlor, would warmly greet each person, encouraging children to “please take more than one treat.”
One summer, I began reading aloud to my young children the classic book “The Secret Garden.” After a few days into our read it occurred to me that Mrs. Lainson had what I could easily convince the children was a secret garden of her own. The tall brick wall that bordered her property — the one I looked at each night from my kitchen window while I did the dishes — was wrapped with vines, and it concealed what I knew to be one of the city’s most enchanting gardens.
I asked Mrs. Lainson if we could tour her “secret garden” once we finished our book. “Most certainly,” was her kind answer. “Spend as much time as you want there.” And so with each page we were a bit closer to finding out what was behind that formidable wall. On the day the book ended, we put on our shoes and eagerly crossed the alley, stepping behind the wall to enter Mrs. Lainson’s magnificent garden. A tall, leafy canopy covered an array of flowers, plants and ornamental trees. There were garden walkways, an old-fashioned swing set and a wrought iron gazebo. We spent as much time as we wanted there. It felt magical.
A few years later the garden was the setting for an ice cream social hosted by Mrs. Lainson. Guests received a formal invitation imprinted with a drawing of the Lainson house. Wrought-iron tables topped with 1960s-esque yellow-and-white umbrellas lined the patio beneath the ancient trees. We ate ice cream while listening to a barbershop quartet. All the while Mrs. Lainson mingled with guests, conversing easily with a myriad of different people, as she was so adept at doing. It was charming, like a summer night from a bygone era. It felt magical.
As we got to know one another through small conversations in the alley, Mrs. Lainson would occasionally drop a hand-written note at my back door. It would include a book suggestion, a comment on something she had seen in the Hastings Tribune where I worked, or a clipping from another publication that she thought I might find interesting. The notes always revealed her intelligence — that even in her 90s she was constantly reading, thinking, and making clever observations. But what struck me even more was that this woman who had traveled the world, served in state leadership roles, and whose donations made possible many of the city’s best features, would take the time to drop a hand-written note at my door, the subject of which would pertain to my own interests or to a recent conversation we had shared.
A friend of mine, Linda Johnson, recalled a time when one of Mrs. Lainson’s notes went beyond mere words. Johnson had lost an infant grandson, and she and the rest of her family were deep in heartache. Johnson was at home when she spied Mrs. Lainson climbing the steep front porch steps, note in hand. Worried that the elderly woman would fall, Johnson quickly ran outside to offer help with the stairs. But Mrs. Lainson brushed off her offer. “I’m fine, Linda. I’m just so sorry about your grandson.” The exchange is something Johnson won’t ever forget. “She was such a thoughtful, caring and gracious lady,” Johnson said. “She just connected with so many. I think people didn’t realize that about her.”
Mrs. Lainson was an avid supporter of the arts in Hastings. Johnson, who founded the South Central Nebraska Children’s Chorale, said the Lainsons gave the seed money to start the chorale, and Mrs. Lainson often attended the group’s concerts. She was very musical, Johnson said, playing both piano and organ. She loved to invite young musicians over for tea in the parlor to discuss music.
Though she was an English major at Hastings College, where she graduated in 1937, Mrs. Lainson was in the college choir and served as organist at First Presbyterian Church under the direction of Hayes Fuhr, who was a close friend for many years. She was instrumental in the construction of HC’s Fuhr Hall of Music in 1956, helping to both fund and plan it. Robin Koozer, Hastings College’s associate vice president for development and former music department chairman, said that during construction of Fuhr Hall, the Lainsons traveled to the Steinway Factory in New York and hand selected 38 pianos — the largest single order of Steinway pianos the factory had ever received. Mrs. Lainson was also instrumental in the design and installation of the Austin pipe organ at the First Presbyterian Church, which remains an important fixture of the sanctuary.
Koozer recalled meeting Mrs. Lainson for the first time in 1973, shortly after arriving at Hastings College as a student in 1972. The Lainsons hosted members of the college choir at their home where the students had a yard work day to raise money for a European tour. It was there that Koozer had — and highly enjoyed — his first conversation with Mrs. Lainson. “She was always interested in how you were doing and how things were going. She was tremendously kind and really gentle. She could talk with anybody on a variety of subjects.”
She was always a dedicated supporter of the Hastings College music department, Hastings Symphony Orchestra and community concert boards, Koozer said. “If you had a cause you always wanted Gretchen on your team. She was always dedicated to important causes in the community. If anything positive was going on, Gretchen was a part of it.”
Even state highway rest stops didn’t escape Mrs. Lainson’s Midas touch. “Oh, I almost forgot about that!” Koozer chuckled. “When you drive up and down the interstate and see those bronze sculptures at the rest stops — she was on the committee for those for Nebraska’s 1967 centennial celebration.”
Throughout their friendship, Koozer was the recipient of many of Mrs. Lainson’s hand-written notes, in which she might include a clipping from the New York Times or express her pleasure about a concert or event.
“She made the world a very beautiful place with her presence, there’s no doubt about that,” Koozer said.
The things that she enjoyed, she never kept to herself, whether it was an organ, a music hall, a children’s choir, a book, or a hand-written note.
Or a secret garden.
She gave freely of what she had. And what she treasured in her heart she shared with the world. And therein lies the magic.
“Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.” 2 Corinthians 9:7
Amy Palser is a former managing editor of the Hastings Tribune. She and her family now live in Andover, Kansas. Contact her at amypalser@gmail.com.