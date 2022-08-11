It was a number of years ago that we visited the San Diego area. One afternoon we drove 30 miles or so north from the city to visit relatives.
After that hour long drive, I swore I would never again complain about traffic being heavy on I-80 in Nebraska. The California freeway set a slightly higher standard.
I had to remind myself of that Sunday morning while taking a day-trip into Omaha.
For a Sunday morning, I was surprised at the volume of traffic. We have all noticed how much heavier truck traffic has gotten, but there were plenty of cars, campers, SUVs, motorcycles and more sharing the road.
I’m breaking my previous vow — traffic was heavy on I-80 in Nebraska.
It brought to mind some conversations that I’ve been a part of lately. I’ve heard from a few people that say Interstate 80 is no longer their route of choice while traveling east.
Highway 6 out of Hastings or Highway 34 if you’re farther up north are viable options.
If your nerves and desire to relax and enjoy the ride can endure two lanes of travel versus four, it’s a choice you can make.
I still prefer the faster speeds and non-stop driving the Interstate allows, but there are times it’s tempting.
All this is a set-up to go a slightly different way right now in a topic of conversation.
Can I categorize the Interstate as a modern luxury? Or the latest "technology” in highway development?
If so, would you then call those who opt for the two-lane highways that parallel the same route as “old-fashioned?" (Maybe old-school has a better ring to it.)
I totally understand their choice.
On our return trip, I took about a 20-mile stretch of Highway 6 between Gretna and Waverly just for the variety. It does make me wonder, what other “modern conveniences” might people purposely forego?
A family member we’re close to does not have a microwave oven in their house.
I’m not sure how I would exist without ours. Not a day goes by that we don’t make some use of the microwave.
I never have asked the kitchen traditionalist why their home lacks the ability to “nuke” their food. It just doesn’t.
It’s no doubt a choice they have made since you can pick one up for a decent price for the basic model.
Again, it’s a decision I respect. Just one I haven’t made.
And one that they might have just slightly regretted one recent day as I was leaving their house and he was having cold pizza for a quick lunch.
Sure, he could have used the oven, but that seems like a lot for one slice of pizza. A quick zapping may have been appreciated at the time.
It is a rare sight indeed, but I do believe there are some people out there who have not afforded themselves the modern luxury of a cell phone.
I know, it's hard to believe, right?
In the day and age of everyone seemingly looking down at the phone screen in their hand on a regular basis, there are those who actually see what’s going on around them.
The reasons vary, but for those who don’t want to be accessible 24-7 and have been able to get along without using Google to see how many quarts are in a gallon, way to go.
Of course, they also know that at any given time, a spouse, friend or helpful stranger are likely close by in case of an emergency.
Then there are those half-in on the cell phone world. The ones who still have flip-phones.
They’re out there. I know some.
Apparently, phone calls and text messages are enough for some to keep in touch. Twitter, web browsers, Tik Tok and constant news updates aren’t essential features for all.
Plus, I think they like looking like Captain Kirk when they open their flip phones.
There are people who shovel snow instead of using snow blowers. Use walk-behind mowers instead of riders. Over-the-air antennas versus cable. Road maps over GPS. DVD’s instead of streaming.
The old school is still out there. What modern conveniences do you forego?
I’ll race you to Lincoln and we can talk about it there.