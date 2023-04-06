Second best phone call ever.
OK, first of all, a stipulation.
Yes, I know I’m about to mention a text message, not a phone call.
But let’s face it, in this day and age a text message often fills the role of phone calls in the past.
So, I’m taking that liberty — and besides, a voice call is part of the story, too.
Now that we got that out of the way, if I’m about to talk about the second-best phone call I’ve ever received — what was the best?
That’s easy and a story I’ve told many times.
It was just over 30-years ago when my wife and I received a phone call from an adoption agency we had been working with, telling us we had been selected to adopt a newborn son.
We had been approved for that possibility many months prior, but there had been no other forewarning that the call was imminent, so it kind of caught us off-guard.
But I think you can see how one would dub that their best call ever.
Second best happened this past weekend in the form of a text.
It came from that same person we were told to come and make a part of our family 30 years ago.
The gist of the text we received from our son detailed things had been a little crazy at his house that day, he and our daughter-in-law were at a hospital, and the message concluded: “Baby incoming.”
Now, it’s hard to call this one a complete surprise. We’ve known since last fall it was going to happen.
But it was about two weeks earlier than expected.
Now, all the sudden, things were crazy for us, as well. My wife was in Lincoln for an event. I was getting ready for an afternoon out.
So what now?
We’ve been joking that as soon as a message like this was received, we’d be in the car for the five-plus hour drive to their home. But we didn’t plan on being all over the place.
A few frantic text messages and a phone call later, my wife and I decided to complete our plans and get moving early the next morning — while in the meantime pacing the floor and checking our phones every 30 seconds.
Some hours later — in what seemed like a lifetime — “second best phone call ever 2A” came through, a text message beginning: “She’s here!!!”
And just like that (easy for me to say), I’m a Grandpa.
People at Fonner Park looked around wondering why that crazy old guy just let out a “Whoop” while there wasn’t a race going on.
Had they just asked I would have been glad to share the news.
Heck, I almost told some big cowboy who held open the door to the men’s room but I thought that might be a little weird.
But, give me a break, I’ve never been a Grandpa before. I’m not sure how I’m supposed to act.
It’s the first child for our only son and daughter-in-law, so we’re all new at this.
A couple hours after receiving the news, things had settled enough for the new parents to give us a call, so if you’re really picky about the text vs. voice call thing, then that clearly is the second-best phone call ever.
The pride and joy came through clearly, and we even heard the granddaughter for the first time as she “spoke up” a little while on the phone.
The next morning couldn’t come soon enough as we went to church, then hit the road.
A little more than five hours later, there she was.
A bundled up, little angel sent from above with an eye-catching head of blondish hair.
Having your son hand you your first grandchild may never be topped off among life’s great events.
Don’t worry, I’ll (hopefully) resist using this format to provide weekly updates, but after years of having friends and family talk about the fun of being a grandparent, I am really looking forward to it.
We visited for less than 24 hours, and my wife and I are both ready for the next trip.
After all, I only have 28 pictures and one video of her in my phone so far.