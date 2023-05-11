It was a great day … The lawn mower started on the first pull of the rope, a first for this year.
It was a great day … The heavier rain didn’t start until a very few minutes after I finished mowing.
It was a great day … None of the flashes of lighting that I saw toward the finishing of the mowing hit me. (Otherwise, I may have had to rethink this whole “great day” concept).
It was a great day … The grass is growing fast and the lawn looks nice right after its mowed.
It was a great day … We were able to pay quick visits to my sister and brother while making a day trip to Omaha. (Sorry, GB, eastern Iowa still a little too far for a day trip).
It was a great day … We were able to make a day trip to Omaha to watch our niece’s son play in the state soccer tournament.
It was a great day … They won. We’re going back next week if they make it to the championship game, because if he’s there, we’re there.
It was a great day (I guess) … We’re kind of becoming soccer fans.
It was a great day … It was a Tuesday. You know, taco Tuesday. Oh yeah, I had me some tacos!
It was a great day … Our daughter-in-law sent us three new pictures of our granddaughter. I know, I promised no endless grandpa stories. But, holy cow, you should see her and how much different she looks than the last time we saw her in a person a little over two weeks ago.
It was a great day … In a phone conversation with our son, he pointed out a three-day stretch coming up where they could use an extra hand or two watching the baby and wondered if we wanted to come visit. We’ll be right there!
It was a great day … Another old friend shared a fond memory of my mom that I wasn’t familiar with prior. I hope those keep coming.
It was a great day … I didn’t do a darn thing. Well I cooked a sort of big breakfast. Ate a fresh piece of apple pie. Sat out on the deck for a while. Watched a baseball game. But, for the most part, pretty much took that whole “day of rest” concept to an extreme.
It was a great day … We had some of our favorite Chinese food take-out. Now if we could only sit down at our favorite Chinese food outlet and eat it there fresh, that would be nice. Oh well, our family room is a pretty good dining venue, too.
It was a great day … A friend celebrated a birthday. Anytime any of us get to toast another such achievement, well … it’s a great day.
It was a great day … Got to spend a couple hours playing cards with the guys.
It was a great day … Had a lunch outing with another group of guys. Always good to slow down a little bit and catch up with everyone’s coming and goings. Plus, give us a break, it was 12:30 and we’re retired, a beer with lunch was OK.
It was a great day … I was able to take my three-mile walk around the neighborhood in shorts and a T-shirt, not four layers of clothes. Yea, spring!
It was a great day … I made it all the way on my three-mile walk.
It was a great day … I got to go clothes shopping with my wife. (OK, just thought I’d throw that one in to see if it earns me any brownie points.)
It was a great day … I Googled “brownie points” to make sure it was politically correct to use. It is.
It was a great day … I had an idea for a column theme and went to the computer to get it started while fresh in my mind, thinking it would just be a start. Forty-five minutes later, I was finished.
OK, I going to bet you’ve figured out this wasn’t all one day. But they did all happen within the last week.
I guess the point is, if we give it a chance and use the right frame of reference, every day can be a great day.
So, go ahead, fill in the blanks after the ellipsis:
It was a great day …