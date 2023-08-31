So, do you have the decorations out? All the traditions ready to be observed?
You do know that this is a holiday weekend, right?
You may be able to offer evidence to the contrary, but I think Labor Day may be the least anticipated and celebrated of holidays.
At least of what I refer to as the big six — New Years Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Those seem to be the big six of holidays. They’re the ones most everyone gets some kind of break from work to observe.
Some are more tradition loaded than others. And this Monday may be the “runt of the litter.”
Think about it. Have you seen anyone with Labor Day decorations hanging from their homes? Can you say that about any other holiday?
You didn’t walk into a big retail store a few days after the Fourth of July and say with disgust: “Can you believe they already have the Labor Day decorations out?”
I think they skip straight from the Fourth to Halloween — and Halloween isn’t a real holiday. (By the way, can you believe they already have all those Halloween decorations out?)
Of course, furniture stores and mattress stores will have their Labor Day sales, but let’s face it, they have “sales” for every holiday.
And yes, I can hear you now.
You’re saying, “What do you care? You’re retired, every day’s a holiday.”
And, well, you’re right. But even those of us without jobs look forward to the fun and festivities of holidays.
We just don’t have to decide whether or not to take off the day after the holiday, too, to recover.
Labor Day does have its moments.
I’ve already heard people refer to people making that “last camping trip of the summer” or trip to the lake.
That is one Labor Day claim to fame. It’s widely regarded as the last weekend of summer. But that may work against having a good reputation.
We don’t want to see summer end. But every year, here comes Labor Day and summer is over.
Try to remember that Monday when the temperatures are pushing right up to triple-digits again.
And try to tell that to the kids who have been back in school for a few weeks now.
On the one hand summer still seems to be here, on the other it ended weeks ago already.
Having said all that, have a great Labor Day.
Enjoy your day off. If you have to work, hopefully you get a day off down the road to make up for it.
Ring out summer and look forward to all the fun of fall that awaits. And remember, once Labor Day is over, its’ just 112 days until Christmas.
Just don’t skip over Thanksgiving to get there.
Habit versus routine
Are you a creature of habit? Does it mess you up if you must change things around?
I know I do a lot of things out of habit, but I don’t think it throws me into too much of panic if I have to change them. At least not that I can think of now.
It’s on my mind just in case you notice anything different about this column.
I mostly make it habit to write this on Wednesday of each week. Sometimes that has to change.
Can you tell that this one has more of a Monday feel to it?
The plan is to run out of town for a couple of days this week, keeping me away from home Wednesday.
Sure, I could bring the computer along and work remotely, but why take that chance. So, I just worked (if you can call this work) a couple days earlier.
It just one routine. I check all the door locks and look out a couple windows the same way before going to bed each night.
I start most days with the same bowl of cereal and a newspaper in front of me.
If you do an internet search of “habit vs. routine” I guess most of what I’ve described would be in the routine category.
If I feel like I’m in a rut, I guess I could drop the routines like a bad habit.