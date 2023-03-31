I’m disgusted and appalled at the behavior and priorities of many of those in the Unicameral who purport to be “leaders” in this state.
These self-righteous state senators love to grandstand, name-call and wave the flag for the concepts of choice and freedom.
But when it comes to legislative priorities, many of them cherry-pick just where, when and to whom those concepts apply.
If you’re uncomfortable having a person in drag read to your child or attending a drag performance with your family, then simply don’t go.
If you decide to pay to send your child to a private school, then send them. It’s your choice.
But don’t expect me to be forced to pay for that in addition to the taxes we’re all paying to support free public education.
If I decide — in collaboration with my child, our physician, and mental health professionals — that gender therapy is the best choice for my child, we will accept the consequences and outcomes of that choice.
These ill-informed, sanctimonious and arrogant elected officials need to put their time and energy into issues that matter to all Nebraskans — property taxes, workforce development, water quality, environmental and climate concerns — instead of meddling in the lives of their constituents and “fixing” problems that they themselves have invented.