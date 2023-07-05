We live downtown. From 2010 to 2021, our property taxes went up about 3.1% per year on average. Our 2022 taxes, increased by 86.9% from 2021.
Our taxing entities are already getting more revenue than they need, but they want more.
The county has a courthouse, then added an annex, then added an office complex, and now the county’s building a new jail, maintenance sheds, fire facilities and on and on.
The school always has a $10 million or $20 million project cooking and it loves to dispose of valuable property for pennies on the dollar.
The city lets stuff sink into disrepair, then spends millions fixing or multi-millions replacing.
Our property is more than 100 years old. It has a dirt basement, foundation issues, uneven floors and narrow, steep stairs. Nothing is square or plumb,
We have parking issues, garage access issues, train noise, traffic noise, no yard, no trees.
There’s no fancy facade, and all the finishes are low-end. We have small bathrooms and small closets.
We’re not on a golf course or lake or on a corner lot.
We must pay an assessment to the Business Improvement District every year and we’re always last for snow removal.
Now, we received the 2023 notice of valuation change. The assessed value of our property increased 5.53%.
What will that do to the amount tax we pay to each entity?
Unbelievable.
Gary Shafer
Hastings