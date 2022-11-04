This past year, sadly, I have watched our public schools and boards of education come under attack from a narrow band of well-organized and well-funded Republican operatives and politicians in their selfish quest for political gain and personal aggrandizement.

Unabashed, they have sought to stifle healthy, age-appropriate discussions of race and gender in public schools through bullying and misinformation — and to otherwise frighten well-intentioned parents and civic-minded people into supporting their cynical ruse.

