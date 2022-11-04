This past year, sadly, I have watched our public schools and boards of education come under attack from a narrow band of well-organized and well-funded Republican operatives and politicians in their selfish quest for political gain and personal aggrandizement.
Unabashed, they have sought to stifle healthy, age-appropriate discussions of race and gender in public schools through bullying and misinformation — and to otherwise frighten well-intentioned parents and civic-minded people into supporting their cynical ruse.
Rather than working to strengthen our public schools and improve achievement for all students, these well-connected political dissidents are working overtime to tear them down in a short-sighted gambit to further privatize public education with taxpayer dollars and effectively re-segregate our schools.
I, for one, have faith in the goodness and capacity of the human mind and spirit, and in the enduring strength and wisdom that can only come from greater understanding, education and social awareness in our public schools, not less.
Which is to say, I couldn’t be more relieved — and proud — to have four outstanding nonpartisan candidates running for the Hastings Public School Board; and another for the State Board of Education.
All will make outstanding board members and can be trusted to listen to all sides of an issue; and to always prioritize the welfare and education of all students over political party.
That’s why I’m voting for Danielle Helzer on Nov. 8 for the Nebraska State Board of Education, District 6; and for Shay Burk, Andrew McCarty, Brady Rhodes, and Becky Sullivan for the HPS board.