After the last two years, I like to believe many humans have had time to slow down, take stock and see what really makes them happy.
This seems evident as we hear stories of people quitting their jobs — leaving workplaces where they feel undervalued and underpaid. These weird times have given people the chance and the courage to follow their dreams.
For me, the dream was simple.
For years and years, I aspired to be the owner of a silver Christmas tree. Throughout my childhood my dad would tell me about the tree that graced his Grandma Laura’s living room while he was growing up.
The aluminum tree stood tall with a rotating color wheel below to illuminate the branches.
To me, it sounded like someone took the magic of Fisher Fountain and brought it indoors for the winter months. I couldn’t imagine a more beautiful in-home fire hazard.
Occasionally, members of my family would peruse an antique shop. Just in case. You never know when you might find a treasure.
After more than a decade of coming up empty handed, I made nice with the idea of a green tree.
Yet deep down, there was still a yearning.
Well, 2021 will be known as the year I bought a silver tree. It’s small and has no rotating color wheel. Not once have I worried about it burning the house down.
It sits about 24 inches tall, which is approximately twice the number of dollars I paid for the tree.
Presents couldn’t technically go under it. The tree had to sit on top of gifts.
While it’s not exactly what I’d been looking for all these years, it makes me ridiculously happy. Yes, there is a deep metaphor in there but this is simply a silly story about my tree.
In everyday life I rarely gravitate toward shiny and glittery. During the holidays all bets are off.
My shimmering, kitschy, sparkly, tacky, wonderful tree is perfect. They say you can’t buy happiness, but you can buy a tree.
I wanted very classic decorations to complement my non-traditional tree.
The tree skirt is red velvet with white trim, just like Santa’s hat.
For ornaments, I picked tiny bulbs in red and silver. Complementing those, a third bulb design is half white and half glittery red with a whimsical Santa face painted on the front.
My tree didn’t have lights or a topper this year. I don’t think it needed them.
Perhaps future Christmases will bring a new color scheme and need for more decorating.
Because I’m not ready to put it away, stashed in the basement until next December, I honestly considered decorating it for Valentine’s Day next.
Picture it-shimmering pink ornaments, a red garland, twinkling white lights, an oversized pair of kissy lips at the top!
Maybe that’s a little much.
If I decorate the tree year-round I may appreciate it less at Christmas.
The boyfriend and I talked about the possibility of shopping for a bigger tree.
We’d brave the crowds on Dec. 26 and look for a bargain. Something that had enough branches for our childhood ornaments.
Pre-lit would be nice. We wouldn’t need to buy strings of lights.
Ultimately, no big green tree was purchased. We didn’t even look.
The truth is we both fell in love with that silly little silver tree and the way it pops against the blue living room wall.
It’s OK if you don’t share my affinity for silver Christmas trees. Or holiday decorations. I’m not here to convert you.
I just want to say I think it’s worth buying goofy things that make you happy.