How many mass shootings did our nation experience so far this year?
The answer is 67, which is almost 20 ahead of last year and more than the number of days in January and February.
How many drug overdose deaths last year?
The answer is 70,000, mostly from imported fentanyl. Almost twice as many drug deaths as gun deaths — up 50% over the past 3 years
What are we seeing here? A total lack of respect for human life.
Our nation was founded on Judeo-Christian principles. Foremost among them was the belief that mankind was created “in the image of God,” and therefore human life was sacred.
Our Declaration of Independence stated this principle “that all men (and women) are created equal and are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights — among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Our culture has worked hard lately to reduce these influences of our founders.
We now teach that man is just an advanced animal, and we can all decide individually what is right or wrong, although society will agree on some basic principles.
We hear that there are no longer any absolute truths, so make up your own.
The problems we are facing reveal that our society has rejected to a large degree the belief that we are responsible to any higher authority than our own desires — with a general attitude that all laws are malleable and may be bent or broken if you can get away with it.
There definitely are no longer any absolute truths or rules of conduct in large segments of our nation.
“Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people,” said John Adams.
Abraham Lincoln agreed, “The only assurance of our nation’s safety is to lay our foundation in morality and religion.”
Our post-Christian nation is suffering from a major sickness of hearts and souls. External laws are frequently disregarded.
Our nation’s founders knew that if laws were not written on the heart, they would become unenforceable.
Our schools used to be free to teach the Ten Commandments. Imagine, if you will, a society where everyone followed these absolute guidelines of life.
No murder, no sexually transmitted disease, no theft, no falsehoods, no slander, no libel. We might actually attain peaceable, thriving communities.
Our U.S. Supreme Court nixed that idea in 1980, stating that these commandments in schools might “be read,… venerated or obeyed… this is not a permissible state objective.”
Here we are 40 years later reaping the whirlwind after that questionable decision.
The Constitution says absolutely nothing about what the government role in schools should be.
Therefore, the 10th Amendment would tell us that schools and their curricula should be left to the states and local districts. This SCOTUS decision was arguably unconstitutional but Congress did not object.
So where are we now?
We have demonstrators screaming that “Life is choice!”
It is no longer an unalienable right as our declaration once declared.
Indeed, terminating unborn lives is now the No,. 1 cause of death in the U.S, outpacing heart disease and cancer. It is also the No. 1 cause of death worldwide.
Many disgruntled Americans also feel that life is their choice as they declare open season on real lives in our city streets, supermarkets and schools.
We have people clamoring that teenagers should be allowed to be castrated, chemically or surgically, to make them less depressed. That is a tough sell.
We could certainly benefit from a more pro-life mindset and change of hearts in this country.
Because enacting hundreds of new laws on paper every year does not seem to be making any difference.
The love that Jesus taught asks some challenging questions if one actually reads the four gospels.
But his summation of the greatest commands — to love God and love your neighbor as yourself — would help our society greatly, if taken to heart.
But he gave a corollary that ”love does no harm to a neighbor” that often seems forgotten. May heaven help us in these darkening days if we don’t wake up.
Richard French
Hastings