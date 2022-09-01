I saw a news story the other day that referred to someone who lived in the late 1800’s. They identified him simply as “an inventor.”
Sounds like good work if you can get it.
Of course, we know a lot of great things have been invented since the late 1800’s, so maybe that was a good time to have that occupation.
It makes we wonder how many people are out there right now that would identify themselves as an inventor.
There has to be plenty of opportunities to invent things. Everything that can be invented hasn’t already been done.
After all, where are our flying cars?
We are more familiar with some of the bigger inventions. Like the light bulb or telephone, even though some are trying to cast doubts on Thomas Edison and Alexander Graham Bell, respectively, as their inventors.
But what about the simpler things in life?
There are so many things we encounter every day that we never stop to think that someone had to come up with the idea, hopefully first, work it up and get a patent.
The aforementioned inventor was Alfred Cralle, credited in 1897 with inventing the ice cream scoop.
You know, the kind with the built-in wiper to push out the perfect mound of ice cream.
I feel bad now that I use a wiper-less scoop for our ice cream.
Although we do have a miniature scooper with the wiper that has been used to measure out cookie dough.
But it seems the flipper messes up the dough as much as drops it out.
The program I was watching that featured the ice cream scooper also put the spotlight on paper clips and hand-cranking can openers as other well-designed items that I guess someone had to invent.
I tried to come up a few other commonly used items that I’m glad someone came up with as an invention.
There’s the device that somehow makes the gas pump stop pumping gas into our cars when the tank is full.
I’d hate to have to stand there, handle in hand, trying to guess when to turn it off before splashing all over me.
It’s an invention you don’t appreciate until it’s gone.
We were on vacation last summer when the auto shut-off on a gas pump failed its duty and gas began to splash out.
It seemed like a lake of gas had formed before I took a swipe at the handle with the window-washer I had in my hand to somehow get it to stop.
I left with a new-found appreciation for the inventor of the shut-off.
I appreciate the person who took the 1959 invention of the pop top on soda and beer cans and took it one step further with the pull tab can opener that then stays attached to the can.
It not only cut down on the litter of pop tops everywhere, but increased safety, as well.
Of course, the detached pop-top did give us the famed Jimmy Buffet verse, “Blew out my flip-flop, stepped on a pop-top, cut my heel had to cruise on back home.”
Without the pop-top, we may have never been given Margaritaville.
No one can be credited with inventing ice, but thankfully someone came up with a way for me to get some in my glass right out of the refrigerator door.
Someone even had to come up with the ball-point pen I used to make some notes before writing this column.
Apparently, there is still plenty of room for inventions that give us inspiration to use the phrase “new and improved.”
If you don’t believe me, just go walk through the commercial booths at the state fair going on through this weekend in Grand Island.
There’s a circular brush floor cleaning device the man says is making the broom and dust pan obsolete.
There’s a new and better way to put a flag pole in your yard.
There’s new ways to make ice cream, use kitchen appliances, roof your house and so much more.
And there’s one guy who wants to make cable TV and streaming services as unnecessary for many as their landline phones.
So many inventions. So much more being worked on right now.
How are we doing on that better mouse trap?