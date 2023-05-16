Kirk Cameron’s movie Lifemark will be shown on Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m. at the Hastings Museum.
This showing is free. This has not been shown yet in the Hastings area, so come see it for the first time. Bring a friend.
Inspired by a true story, Lifemark is a faith-based drama, about a young man who has always tried to hide the fact he’s adopted, but, when his birth mother reaches out to him, he must decide if he’ll let her into his life.
David is a senior in high school who’s going to turn 18 soon. He has an important speech coming up about something that’s impacted his life.
Throughout his life, David has kept it secret that he was adopted, but his teacher suggests that would be a good topic if he’s willing to talk about it.
Lifemark is a well-made, heartwarming, inspiring movie that is solid throughout, with a very positive Christian worldview.
The movie promotes relying on God, believing God’s plan, forgiveness, and loving others. There’s also a beautiful pro-life message about adoption, giving life and the value of life.
It is rated PG-13. The movie’s themes about abortion and pro-life issues are the reason the Hollywood elites are giving the movie this rating. There’s nothing graphic or objectionable.
Joan Primrose
Hastings