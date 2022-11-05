The District 6 State Board of Education election gives us an opportunity to vote for someone with a true servant leader's heart.
Danielle Helzer is that person.
What impresses me most about Danielle is her belief that listening to all perspectives is a key component to making thoughtful decisions.
She has taken the time during her campaign to follow up with people who may not agree with her or have a question about her positions.
She talks "with" people not "to" them.
This is a practice she has promised to continue once she is elected.
She firmly believes in fostering relationships, two-way communication, and working together for the common good of our schools and our students.
Danielle believes that strong schools equal well- educated students, which in turn helps us build strong Nebraska communities.
Danielle does not buy into the messages that paint our schools and teachers in a negative and destructive manner.
She will not lead from a position of fear and misinformation, but rather bring a collaborative, respectful approach to serve Nebraska students, teachers, families, and our public school system.
Danielle's experience as an educator gives her a good foundation to make informed decisions.
She knows the importance of working with the Legislature to ensure all schools are receiving adequate funding to lessen reliance on property taxes.
Danielle is a mom and educator who cares about our schools and will serve with integrity.
Annette Dubas
Fullerton