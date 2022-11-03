I do gamble some out-of-town so I was really glad to see where the city of Hastings is finally going to add a casino to our town — if all goes smoothly.
Hastings hasn't grown in the 40-plus years that we have lived here. This will help so many people — restaurant's, motels, shopping … the benefits are limitless.
If people are going to gamble they will find a place that will gladly accept their money, so it only makes sense to keep it right here in our community.
If this is such a sinful thing and will ruin many people and families, then let's get rid of alcohol, which does far more damage than gambling.
It is about time we become a growing city in instead of a retirement village.
In these times especially, businesses are hurting and taxes are high in Hastings.
I believe many people will benefit from this.