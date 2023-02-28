I love Hastings.
I love that whenever I go home, the first thing I want to do is walk to Heartwell Park to feed the ducks and remember how my brother and I used to catch crawdads in the creek.
I love Hastings.
I love that whenever I go home, the first thing I want to do is walk to Heartwell Park to feed the ducks and remember how my brother and I used to catch crawdads in the creek.
I love that bonds made in grade school still exist in the form of keeping a friend sane by showing her a secret workout space.
I love the friend that showed with margaritas at my dad's reception and stayed all day to discuss and cherish old memories.
I love the plethora of casseroles/paper items/desserts/ etc. that poured into my childhood home at our time of need, each made with love and concern. (And a whole lot of frosting!)
I the neighbor who came over to fix the TV when my dad was so sick that couldn't do much other than watch TV.
I love my mom's friends who make her laugh and play bridge, drink coffee and do yoga with her.
I love that my beloved Aunt Carole and Ms. Teetor come over to her house daily to share stories, eat dinner and just hang out with her.
I love that the sanitation guy moved my mom's garbage bins into here garage and said, "This one is for Kenny," in explaining why he went out of his way to help her.
I love that the funeral director was an old buddy of my dad's and that he teared up during the service.
I love that during a snowstorm a kind person shoveled my mom's walk and refused payment while quietly letting her cry on his shoulder for the kindness shown.
I love that I want my children to know my stories and experience my love affair with this wonderful place.
Thank you, Hastings.
Andrea Fike Wolfe
Leawood, Kansas