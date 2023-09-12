It’s true. The times they are a changing.
To be honest, I couldn’t be more excited about what this means for our community.
From city administration to development services to HEDC to Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and others, there are several new faces in community leadership positions.
To these recent hires who are new to our community, I welcome you.
I can’t help but to notice that many of the new hires have brought fresh perspectives and have already played a role in implementing positive initiatives, including:
— Distribution of monthly newsletter highlighting activities and achievements of each city department.
— Open forums for each City Council ward
— In-depth Facebook videos from our city administrator on various topics
— Hosting a public forum on proposed traffic changes
— Creation of a citizens committee and a public survey to review options for City Hall
— Establishment of a Strategic Planning Committee with active participation from community members
— Increased access to officials via their frequent presentations at service organizations, community events and media interviews
— Planning for an annual community survey to better collect input, ideas and priorities from all constituents
To all our local government employees and local leaders, new and long serving, I offer my sincere thanks for all the positive actions you’ve taken recently to better communicate and serve our community.
Your efforts have been noticed and are appreciated.
Regardless of the job title, the responsibility of serving the public is a difficult job. You have a long list of priority tasks, endless consentent opinions, and limited resources.
No community leader (or any person for that matter) is perfect, but I am profoundly grateful to those who take on the challenge.
To all the employees, officials, board members, volunteers, organizations, businesses, and residents taking positive steps to make great things possible, I thank you for making Hastings a great place for us all to call home.
Because of you, the future of our community is bright.
Dan Peters
Hastings