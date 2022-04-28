It’s interesting the odd thoughts that occur to you while staring at a blank computer screen as the clock ticks late into the night.
For example, this Sunday must really be a special day.
It’s the first day of the month of May, and is popularly referred to as May Day.
Why does this month stand out as one with a named celebration for its first day?
There’s no February Day. Or August Day. Maybe we should be celebrating October Day, but no.
For sure, there are some special first days of the month.
The first day of January is always cause for celebration, or at least the night before.
But, that’s because it’s New Years Day, not January Day.
The first day of April gets an even better name — April Fool’s Day. It’s a day dedicated to trying your best to make someone look foolish.
That’s kind of fun. But it’s no April Day.
So now, a day unique among the other 11 first days of the month is upon us. How will you be celebrating May Day?
Really, that’s a deal.
Some people celebrate May Day.
The Farmers Almanac web site — perhaps not surprisingly — tells us May Day traditions have their roots in agriculture. (That’s my attempt at bad pun, but the way, not theirs.)
Spring festivities would include song and dance to celebrate sown fields starting to sprout.
The web site also says the roots of the day go back to astronomy.
The first of May traditionally is deemed the half-way point being the spring equinox and the summer solstice.
So, take your pick, the origin is either in the stars or in the seeds sprouting out of the ground.
It was a big day in England and some of the traditions made their way to America.
Big among them is dancing around a Maypole. Kids would decorate the pole, or even trees, with ribbons and more and dance around.
Maybe we should revive that tradition around here this year if we could make it a rain dance.
Some of the traditions have come and gone — Maypole dancing, crowning of a May queen and more.
One that survives among some families or groups is the leaving of May baskets.
Fresh off of Easter, you wouldn’t think it would be a thing, but really — when is it ever a bad time to have sweets left at your door.
Some baskets would have flowers or other items, but candy stands out.
Tradition has it someone leaves a May basket at your door, yells “May basket!” and takes off running.
If the gift recipient catches them in the air, they are entitled to a kiss. This should probably be a tradition carried out at home.
You might have a tough time getting it past HR if you want to try it at work.
Old Farmers Almanac has a list of ten suggestions of things to do on May Day if you’re out of other ideas.
Beekeepers use the day to move their bees. Farmers plant turnips, fishermen expect to catch a fish on May Day, so there is plenty of variety.
One odd sounding superstition is the belief that on the first day of May washing your face with dew first thing in the morning would beautify your skin and bring good luck.
With our drought going on, the real luck would be finding moisture in the morning, but hey — give it a try Sunday and see what happens.
You might want to combine that with one other suggested activity for the day.
They say May Day is the first time of the year to go barefoot outside.
Some places use the first of May to commemorate workers and labor unions, but we have Labor Day for that, so we’ll just skip over that one.
Just like I’m skipping over the fact that the old Soviet Union would use the day for huge parades with displays of their military goods.
I don’t really care for Russia and its military might right now.
It’s not a holiday here like in some countries, but maybe we should keep some traditions alive on Sunday.
We could always use a little treat left at our door.