I had a few ideas for a column this week, but I made the mistake of stepping outside and they were all blown out of my mind and were last seen heading toward Kansas at blinding speeds.
Of all the things I may have complained about in the past in this space — many of them weather related — I don’t think one of them has ever been the wind.
But, come on, this is getting ridiculous.
Someone commented to me the other day that they didn’t think they could recall a stretch of time where the wind has been as relentless has it has been lately.
My garage is packed full of things that normally should be outside right now, but would be long gone if they had been left outside.
I’ve used an old tow rope twice now to secure my grill to the side of the deck so it wouldn’t go sliding off to its demise.
I think I’ve seen parts of drain gutters from multiple homes make their way through our yard.
Some of them I’ve caught, others got away.
I do think I saw a future Olympian in a store parking lot earlier this week.
He was chasing down — successfully — the hat that blew off his friend’s head.
I figured that hat would be halfway to Blue Hill before he even knew it was gone.
But, no, he was able to run it down. That has to be Olympic speed at least.
Of course, he did have the wind at his back.
The high wind gusts that we’ve been seeing this week have been impressive, but they may not be as strong as earlier this year.
At least so far this week I haven’t heard the boards in the roof of the house straining with the wind, as if that whole thing was about to blow away.
That did happen earlier this year — the straining sounds, not the blowing away — so by that measure, this week has been mild.
But enough is enough. We don’t need Hall County topsoil covering us up.
We don’t need to walk with our bodies at a 45-degree angle to the ground just to keep our balance.
I even promise I won’t complain if it rains for one week solid (which would actually be welcome it has been so dry) if it is accompanied by calm winds.
Besides, now that I’ve complained about the wind, there’s nothing else left, is there?
The Reverse Effect
Actually, one other thought on the topic.
We’re going to be hosting family members for Easter this year. One tradition from past Easter gatherings is to fly kites.
I guarantee you, not that I’ve complained, a week from Sunday will be extremely calm. Not a breath of wind.
Close, but no trophy
Here’s my fun fact to know and tell from the recently completed NCAA basketball tournaments.
I was sure I was the only person to notice this — right up until about 50 people Tweeted the same thing within minutes of the last game.
Anyway, Kansas won the men’s tournament, South Carolina was the women’s champ.
My favorite team, as always, is Creighton (my alma mater).
They made both tournaments, and in fact it took the best to get them out of there. Creighton’s men lost to Kansas, the women were knocked out by South Carolina.
So, I guess if you can’t win the darn thing, which would be nice, at least they lost to the team that no else could beat, either.
Remember that when filling out your brackets for next year’s tournament, because both Bluejays teams will be back.
Then again, maybe they won’t be so accommodating next year.
One final note, I feel Kansas should thank me just a little bit.
There have been multiple times in the past that I’ve picked the Jayhawks to win it all while filling out brackets prior to the tournament, only to see them lose along the way.
This year I picked them as the runners-up, and look what they did.
I will accept tokens of thanks in the form of four tickets to a game at Allen Fieldhouse next year.
And that is the only reference to my “brackets” that will be made this year.